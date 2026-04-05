Flyers and Bruins hit the ice in Eastern Conference action

Boston Bruins (43-26-8, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (38-26-12, in the Metropolitan Division) Philadelphia; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT…

Boston Bruins (43-26-8, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (38-26-12, in the Metropolitan Division)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -142, Bruins +120; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers and the Boston Bruins take the ice in Eastern Conference play.

Philadelphia is 38-26-12 overall and 17-13-8 at home. The Flyers have conceded 226 goals while scoring 217 for a -9 scoring differential.

Boston is 43-26-8 overall and 15-16-7 on the road. The Bruins are 36-9-6 when scoring at least three goals.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Flyers won 3-1 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Owen Tippett has 28 goals and 22 assists for the Flyers. Tyson Foerster has seven goals over the past 10 games.

Morgan Geekie has 34 goals and 29 assists for the Bruins. David Pastrnak has three goals and 12 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 7-3-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Bruins: 6-3-1, averaging 3.5 goals, six assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flyers: Rodrigo Abols: out (ankle), Nikita Grebenkin: out (upper body).

Bruins: Mason Lohrei: day to day (upper-body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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