Fernandez, Del Castillo power Diamondbacks to 4-3 win over the Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jose Fernandez and Adrian Del Castillo hit RBI singles in the eighth inning as the Arizona Diamondbacks…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jose Fernandez and Adrian Del Castillo hit RBI singles in the eighth inning as the Arizona Diamondbacks rallied to beat Philadelphia 4-3 on Sunday and send the Phillies to their fourth loss in five games.

James McCann doubled and had two hits, and Taylor Clarke (1-0) pitched a scoreless seventh for the win as Arizona won for the fourth time in five games and took two of three from the Phillies.

Trea Turner homered for Philadelphia, which fell to 7-8 overall.

Trailing 3-2 entering the eighth, Arizona went ahead with two runs in the inning against José Alvarado (0-1).

The Phillies threatened in the bottom of the eighth with runners on first and third with no outs. But Kevin Ginkel struck out Bryson Stott. Then, Ryan Thompson got Adolis Garcia to pop out to second base and Arizona doubled off Brandon Marsh at first base.

Paul Sewald pitched a scoreless ninth for his fifth save.

Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen scattered three hits over five scoreless innings before running into trouble in the fifth. Gallen faced five batters without getting an out and exited with the game tied at 3. Turner’s two-run, opposite-field homer and Bryce Harper’s RBI double off the wall in right put the Phillies up 3-2. Gallen gave up eight hits, struck out two and walked one.

Arizona went in front 1-0 against emergency starter Zach Pop, who replaced scheduled starter Andrew Painter, who did not start due to a migraine but entered to begin the third. The 23-year-old rookie retired the first nine batters before Ildemaro Vargas led off the sixth with a double and scored on Nolan Arenado’s sacrifice fly. Painter said he felt pressure in his head and was throwing up all morning.

Painter left after the seventh, allowing one run on three hits with seven strikeouts and one walk in five innings.

Up next

Diamondbacks: Open a series at Baltimore on Monday night with RHP Ryne Nelson (1-1, 4.20) starting. The Orioles have not named a starter.

Phillies: Host Cubs on Monday with LHP Cristopher Sánchez (1-1, 1.65) opposing Chicago RHP Javier Assad (1-0, 0.00).

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