England to play World Cup warm-up games in Florida against New Zealand and Costa Rica

LONDON (AP) — England will play World Cup warm-up games in Tampa and Orlando in June, the national federation said…

LONDON (AP) — England will play World Cup warm-up games in Tampa and Orlando in June, the national federation said Thursday.

Thomas Tuchel’s team will play New Zealand at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium on June 6 and Costa Rica at the Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando on June 10.

England is basing itself in south Florida for its preparations for the World Cup being co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico through June and July.

Its basecamp is in Kansas City, Missouri for the entirety of the tournament.

England is in Group L with Croatia, Ghana and Panama. Its games are in Dallas, Boston and New York/New Jersey.

The Raymond James Stadium hosted Super Bowl LV in 2021 and is home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL team.

MLS team Orlando City and Orlando Pride of the NWSL play at the Inter&Co Stadium.

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