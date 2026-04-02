Duren leads Pistons past Timberwolves 113-108 in game without superstars

DETROIT (AP) — Jalen Duren had 22 points and 14 rebounds, Daniss Jenkins scored 26 points and the Detroit Pistons…

DETROIT (AP) — Jalen Duren had 22 points and 14 rebounds, Daniss Jenkins scored 26 points and the Detroit Pistons beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 113-108 on Thursday night as both teams were without a superstar.

Minnesota ruled out All-Star guard Anthony Edwards, listing his right knee injury and an illness, about 90 minutes before tipoff. The Pistons announced earlier in the day that Cade Cunningham would be out at least another week to recover from a collapsed left lung.

Edwards and Cunningham will be ineligible for NBA postseason awards because they can’t reach the 65-game minimum.

The Pistons went on an 11-0 run midway through the fourth quarter to take control and improved to 7-2 without Cunningham since March 17.

Minnesota’s Julius Randle finished with 27 points, Ayo Dosunmu and Naz Reid scored 19 points each and Mike Conley scored all 14 of his points in the first half.

Detroit’s Ausar Thompson, the Eastern Conference defensive player of the month, had a career-high nine assists to go along with nine rebounds and seven points.

Duncan Robinson scored 15 points and Kevin Huerter, acquired two months ago from Chicago in a trade for Jaden Ivey, added 12 points for the Pistons.

The Central Division-champion Pistons are trying to stay ahead of Boston to earn top seeding in the Eastern Conference playoffs later this month when they will shoot to advance for the first time since 2008.

Detroit has also missing Isaiah Stewart with a calf injury and has to hope Tobias Harris’ bruised left knee that limited him to six minutes against Minnesota isn’t a long-term injury.

Late in the third quarter with Detroit ahead by two points, tempers flared. Minnesota’s Bones Hyland was assessed a technical for elbowing Detroit’s Marcus Sasser, who drew a technical for responding with a shove.

Up next

Timberwolves: Visit Philadelphia on Friday.

Pistons: Visit Philadelphia on Saturday.

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