Duren and the Pistons visit conference foe Philadelphia

Detroit Pistons (56-21, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (43-34, sixth in the Eastern Conference) Philadelphia; Saturday, 7…

Detroit Pistons (56-21, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (43-34, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pistons -1.5; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit faces Philadelphia in Eastern Conference action Saturday.

The 76ers are 25-24 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference with 50.2 points per game in the paint led by Tyrese Maxey averaging 11.3.

The Pistons are 35-12 in Eastern Conference play. Detroit averages 117.5 points and has outscored opponents by 7.9 points per game.

The 116.5 points per game the 76ers score are 6.9 more points than the Pistons allow (109.6). The Pistons are shooting 48.2% from the field, 1.4% higher than the 46.8% the 76ers’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Pistons won 131-109 in the last matchup on March 12. Duncan Robinson led the Pistons with 19 points, and MarJon Beauchamp led the 76ers with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxey is averaging 28.7 points, 6.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the 76ers. VJ Edgecombe is averaging 20.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists over the past 10 games.

Ausar Thompson is averaging 9.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and two steals for the Pistons. Jalen Duren is averaging 22.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 7-3, averaging 122.5 points, 46.4 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.8 points per game.

Pistons: 8-2, averaging 119.2 points, 44.6 rebounds, 31.0 assists, 9.9 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Johni Broome: out (knee).

Pistons: Marcus Sasser: day to day (hip), Tobias Harris: day to day (knee), Cade Cunningham: out (lung), Isaiah Stewart: out (calf).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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