DraftKings Promo Code: Score $300 Bonus for MLB, Golf and UFC 327

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services We’re in this together, and if you’re looking to build your bankroll this baseball season, I’ve got a fantastic opportunity for you. By claiming the latest DraftKings promo code offer here, new users can unlock an exclusive welcome offer ahead of our next MLB slate.

Here is the deal: place a simple $5 wager on any market, and if your bet wins, you get a massive $300 in bonus bets. Whether you want to back heavy morning line favorites like the Los Angeles Dodgers, or take a stab at a live underdog to key a bigger payout, this is exactly the kind of edge we need to maximize our returns on today’s April 12, 2026 schedule.

DraftKings Promo Code for MLB Games

Before we start handicapping today’s matchups and throwing out the first pitch, make sure you are taking full advantage of this welcome bonus. Getting started requires minimal upfront investment, giving you a real chance to chase a nice pay day. Here is a quick breakdown of the current offer:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Win $300 bonus Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 11, 2026

Bet $5 and Win $300 in Bonus Bets

For new DraftKings customers ready to step up to the plate, this promo code is one of my favorite strategies to boost a starting bankroll. To qualify, simply place an initial wager of $5 or more on any market with odds of -500 or longer. That flexibility means you can confidently play it safe by backing the 10-3 Los Angeles Dodgers against the Texas Rangers, or look for value with the San Diego Padres hosting the Colorado Rockies at Petco Park.

It is important to note that this bonus is not guaranteed—you must win your qualifying wager to cash the ticket. If your first bet is a winner, DraftKings credits your account with $300 in bonus bets. This payout comes as twelve separate $25 bonus bets, which is fantastic because it gives us plenty of ammunition to build exotic bets, string together parlays, or just spread the wealth across the board.

Since these bonus bets expire after 7 days, you do not have to force all your action on baseball. Once those twelve tokens hit your account, there is nothing better than using them to wager on golfers at Augusta National Golf Club or even building a strategy for the final day of the NBA regular season on Sunday.

MLB Games and Betting Odds for Saturday

When I am looking at the board, I want to find the perfect mix of heavy favorites and live underdogs.

Matchup Moneyline Odds Total (Over/Under) Colorado Rockies at San Diego Padres COL +140 / SD -167 8.5 Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Dodgers TEX +158 / LAD -190 8.5 Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners HOU +127 / SEA -152 7.5

Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers enter UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium as heavy -190 favorites. Texas is handing the ball to Jack Leiter, who has been absolutely sensational with a 2.455 ERA and an elite 13.91 K/9 across 11 innings pitched. He will need every bit of that swing-and-miss stuff to cool down a potent Los Angeles lineup that is hitting .297 as a team with 82 RBIs.

The Dodgers are countering with Emmet Sheehan (8.00 ERA over 9 innings) and the dual-threat brilliance of Shohei Ohtani.

Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners

We have a fantastic pitching duel on tap at T-Mobile Park. The Mariners are priced at -152 with Luis Castillo (2.793 ERA, 10.24 K/9 over 9.2 innings) taking the mound against Houston’s Lance McCullers Jr. (3.273 ERA, 10.64 K/9 through 11 innings).

While Seattle has struggled offensively with a .190 team batting average, the Astros have been raking. With a tight 7.5 run total, expect the starting pitching to dictate the pace of this American League clash.

How to Activate This DraftKings Offer

Getting in on the action is a seamless process. The best part? No DraftKings promo code is necessary to claim this welcome bonus. Just follow these simple steps to activate your offer and start building your bankroll:

Create and register your account: Click here to set up your new profile. You will be prompted to enter standard personal information—like your name, date of birth, and email address—to verify your identity. Make a deposit: Once your registration is complete, you need to deposit at least $5 into your account using one of DraftKings’ secure payment methods. Place your qualifying wager: Navigate to the baseball markets (or any eligible sport) and place a wager of at least $5 on the matchup of your choice. Whether you want to back the Padres at Petco Park, the Dodgers at UNIQLO Field at Dodger Stadium, or the Mariners at T-Mobile Park, the choice is yours. Collect your reward: If that initial bet wins, you will receive $300 in bonus bets credited directly to your account, giving you the perfect stake to use on future games, golf, or NBA Sunday.

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