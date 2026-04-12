DraftKings Promo Code: Score $300 Bonus for Golf, MLB , NBA Games

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All new users can redeem this DraftKings promo code offer to use for the Sunday slate of golf, MLB and NBA action. Take advantage of this opportunity to claim this fantastic welcome offer all for winning your first wager on the app, with the offer detailed below.







Create a new account and place a $5 wager across any sport and market, and get $300 in bonus bets credited to your account with a winning wager.

DraftKings Promo Code for $300 Bonus With Winning Wager

We put a lot of stock in finding the right entry point for new accounts. Whether you are backing Zac Gallen and the Diamondbacks or putting your faith in Bubba Chandler and the Pirates to secure a road victory, activating this offer is a straightforward analytical play. Here is a quick overview of what you need to know:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified April 12th, 2026

DraftKings Promo Code Welcome Offer Details

For new DraftKings customers looking to maximize their action on today’s MLB slate, this sign-up offer provides a fantastic opportunity to build a war chest. By placing a qualifying $5 wager on an exciting matchup like the Diamondbacks at Phillies or the Pirates at Cubs, you unlock the chance for $300 in bonus bets.

It does stand to reason, however, that you need to handicap carefully—this bonus is not guaranteed. You must win your initial wager to secure the payout, and your qualifying bet must be placed on a market with odds of -500 or longer.

If your initial read is correct and your bet is a winner, the $300 reward is distributed as twelve separate $25 bonus bets. We love this payout structure; it gives you the flexibility to spread your risk and hunt for value across the rest of the week’s baseball schedule rather than throwing it all on a single longshot. Just keep a close eye on the calendar, as these bonus bets will expire after 7 days.

Best Way to Use Your DraftKings Bonus Tonight

Let’s dig into the board. Here is a look at the current moneyline prices and consensus odds for tonight’s available matchups:

Away Team Home Team Moneyline (Away/Home) Total (O/U) Arizona Diamondbacks Philadelphia Phillies +119 / -143 8.5 Pittsburgh Pirates Chicago Cubs +113 / -136 9.5

Matchups to Watch

Arizona Diamondbacks (+119) at Philadelphia Phillies (-143)

This National League showdown presents an incredibly intriguing pricing discrepancy. Arizona sends Zac Gallen to the mound, who has posted a rock-solid 3.00 ERA and racked up 9 strikeouts over his first 15 innings of work. He faces Philadelphia’s Andrew Painter, who enters with a shakier 4.82 ERA over 9.1 innings. While the Phillies’ lineup brings serious power—Kyle Schwarber has already blasted four home runs with an .850 OPS, and Bryce Harper matches that .850 OPS with three homers of his own—getting plus-money on a pitcher of Gallen’s caliber against a struggling young starter is where we see true value.

Pittsburgh Pirates (+113) at Chicago Cubs (-136)

An excellent divisional clash that requires a close look at the underlying metrics. The Pirates hand the ball to Bubba Chandler, who carries a sharp 3.12 ERA and an impressive 10 strikeouts in just 8.2 innings. He battles Chicago veteran Jameson Taillon, who boasts an elite 2.53 ERA across his first 10.2 innings. Pittsburgh brings heavy firepower, led by Oneil Cruz, who is scorching the ball with a .345 average, four home runs, and a massive 1.018 OPS. He is insulated by Ryan O’Hearn (.319 average, 3 HR, .967 OPS). The Cubs will counter with Nico Hoerner (.308 average, .903 OPS), but in a tight pitching duel, we put a lot of stock in the underdog with the hotter middle-of-the-order bats.

How to Activate This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Getting your money down and claiming this welcome bonus is a highly efficient process. Best of all, no promo code is necessary to be entered manually—the offer activates automatically when you follow the right steps. Here is how to lock in your edge before the first pitch: