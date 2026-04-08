DraftKings Promo Code: New $300 NBA, Golf Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services We are in the middle of a huge week in sports as the NBA regular season is winding down, the MLB season continues and the major at Augusta starts tomorrow, and the DraftKings promo code offer has been upgraded at a perfect time. Just recently, DraftKings Sportsbook bumped up its welcome offer from $200 in bonus bets to $300. All you have to do is click here, sign up and bet $5 on any event to get your reward.

DraftKings Promo Code For New $300 Bonus

Eligible sports bettors can systematically claim this welcome offer without needing to enter a specific code manually. Here is a quick breakdown of the current DraftKings welcome promotion:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 in bonus bets Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promo Confirmed By WTOP

DraftKings Promo Code: What You Need To Know

Exclusively available for new DraftKings customers, this welcome offer provides a distinct advantage for building your bankroll. By placing a qualifying $5 wager on odds of -500 or longer, you can unlock $300 in bonus bets right away. The $300 bonus is distributed as twelve individual $25 bonus bets. This is a highly favorable structure. Rather than tying all your bonus capital to a single outcome, you can diversify your risk and spread your action across multiple events. Once issued, these bonus bets will expire after 7 days, giving you exactly one week to identify closing line value and strategically deploy them across the sportsbook.

DraftKings NBA Wednesday Markets

Evaluating the NBA slate requires looking past the surface-level narratives and digging into the pace and efficiency metrics. Here is a look at the spread and total for tonight’s NBA games to help you locate the best expected value:

Matchup Spread Total (O/U) Atlanta Hawks @ Cleveland Cavaliers CLE -1.5 / ATL +1.5 236.5 Minnesota Timberwolves @ Orlando Magic ORL -7.5 / MIN +7.5 229.5 Oklahoma City Thunder @ LA Clippers OKC -7.5 / LAC +7.5 226.5

Oklahoma City Thunder @ LA Clippers

The Thunder head into Los Angeles as heavy 7.5-point road favorites, backed by an elite statistical profile. Oklahoma City boasts a suffocating defense, allowing an NBA-low 104.3 points per 100 possessions while forcing 16.8 opponent turnovers per game—a metric that translates directly to easy transition buckets. Offensively, their usage is dominated by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is efficiently producing 31.3 points and 6.5 assists per contest. The Clippers will counter with Kawhi Leonard (28.1 PPG, 6.3 RPG) and James Harden (25.4 PPG, 8.1 APG) as they attempt to execute their half-court sets against OKC’s relentless ball pressure.

Atlanta Hawks @ Cleveland Cavaliers

This Eastern Conference clash features the highest projected total on the board at an astronomical 236.5. The underlying data explains why: the Hawks currently average 118.4 points per game while playing at a blazing pace of 101.6 possessions per night. More possessions mean more scoring opportunities. Jalen Johnson has been a key volume producer for Atlanta, averaging a double-double with 22.7 points and 10.3 rebounds. Meanwhile, Cleveland—sporting a reliable +4.3 net rating that indicates consistent two-way play—relies heavily on Donovan Mitchell, who is producing 27.8 points and 5.7 assists per game. Bettors should expect plenty of offensive output and minimal resistance at the rim.

Additional DraftKings Betting Markets: MLB & Major At Augusta

If you prefer to leverage your $5 qualifying wager or your subsequent bonus bets outside of the NBA, this week’s sporting calendar offers multiple angles. Bettors can look toward the baseball diamond for significant MLB matchups, including the Athletics vs. Yankees and the Tigers vs. Twins tonight. Additionally, golf bettors can begin placing futures and round-by-round wagers on the upcoming major at Augusta, where course history and strokes gained metrics provide a strong baseline for making wagers.

Activate The DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming this welcome bonus is a streamlined process. No promo code needs to be entered manually to qualify.

Follow these step-by-step instructions to extract the value from this offer: