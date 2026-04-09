DraftKings Promo Code: Get Upgraded $300 Bonus for Golf, NBA, MLB Games

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All new users can redeem this recently enhanced DraftKings promo code offer in time for an awesome week of sports across golf, NBA and the MLB.







Create a new account and place a $5 wager across any sport and market, and get $300 in bonus bets credited to your account with a winning wager.

DraftKings Promo Code for $300 Bonus With Winning Wager

Gearing up for today’s non-conference matchups is even more exciting when you factor in this new user welcome bonus from DraftKings. Claiming your sign-up offer is incredibly straightforward, as you won’t have to worry about manually entering a specific string of characters to gain an edge over the market.

Simply signing up and placing a qualifying wager will automatically activate your promotion. Here is a quick overview of the DraftKings welcome offer before today’s first pitch:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified April 9th, 2026

Unlocking the DraftKings Promo Code Value

New DraftKings customers have an excellent opportunity to build their bankroll during today’s MLB slate. By taking advantage of the latest DraftKings promo code, new users can turn a simple $5 qualifying wager into a massive reward. To participate, simply place your first $5 bet on a market with odds of -500 or longer. If your initial wager wins, you will be rewarded with $300 in bonus bets to use across the platform.

It does stand to reason that you must pick a winner, as this bonus is not guaranteed. If your bet on the Yankees, Twins, or any other eligible market is victorious, your $300 reward will be credited to your account and paid out as twelve separate $25 bonus bets. These bonus bets give you plenty of flexibility to target upcoming consensus odds and futures prices, but make sure you don’t hold onto them for too long—all bonus bets will expire after 7 days.

Best Way to Use Your DraftKings MLB Bonus

Here is the schedule and DraftKings odds for today’s upcoming MLB slate:

Matchup Time (ET) DraftKings Moneyline Total (O/U) Athletics @ New York Yankees 1:35 PM NYY -226 / ATH +184 8 (O -110 / U -110) Detroit Tigers @ Minnesota Twins 1:40 PM DET -136 / MIN +113 8 (O -115 / U -105)

Athletics at Yankees

The New York Yankees are off to a blistering 8-2 start and enter today’s matchup as heavy -226 home favorites. We have to give a shoutout to the New York offense, anchored by powerhouse sluggers Aaron Judge (.828 OPS, 7 RBIs) and Giancarlo Stanton (.835 OPS, 7 RBIs). However, from a value-seeking perspective, we put a lot of stock in the underlying pitching metrics. Oakland (3-7) counters with Jeffrey Springs, who has been quietly excellent despite his team’s record, posting a 2.382 ERA with a 0.970 WHIP and 7.147 K/9 over 11.1 innings of work. Going up against Yankees probable pitcher Ryan Weathers (4.50 ERA over 8 innings), there is a genuine analytical edge in backing the Athletics at +184 as a live longshot play.

Tigers at Twins

Over in Minnesota, the Detroit Tigers (4-7) are -136 road favorites against the Minnesota Twins (5-6). Expect potential offensive fireworks, as both probable starters are severely struggling to find their footing. Detroit hands the ball to Jack Flaherty, who currently holds a 7.56 ERA across 8.1 innings. He’ll square off against Minnesota’s Mick Abel, who brings a disastrous 9.00 ERA through his first 4 innings pitched. Offensively, Detroit will lean on Riley Greene (6 RBIs) and Colt Keith (.899 OPS) to exploit Abel’s vulnerabilities. With both pitchers bleeding runs, targeting the Over presents significant value to beat the market.

How to Activate This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Getting started with this massive MLB promotion is a simple process, and no promo code is necessary to unlock your reward. To jump into the action and secure a crucial edge ahead of today’s non-conference slate, follow these easy steps:

Create an Account: Head to the DraftKings platform to create and register a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and location. Make a Deposit: Once your registration is complete, fund your new account by depositing at least $5 using one of DraftKings’ available secure methods. Place a Qualifying Wager: Navigate to the MLB markets and place a real-money wager of at least $5 on odds of -500 or longer. Whether you are backing the 8-2 New York Yankees before their 1:35 PM ET scheduled first pitch or betting on the Detroit Tigers to get a road win, any eligible market will qualify. Claim Your Bonus: Enjoy the games! If your initial $5 bet wins, you will receive $300 in bonus bets credited directly to your account.

This straightforward process ensures you can quickly secure your qualifying wager before the action begins, positioning you perfectly to hunt for value with a newly bolstered bankroll.