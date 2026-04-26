DraftKings Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for NBA Playoffs, Stanley Cup, MLB Games Sunday

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Dive into a fun Sunday in the sports world across the NBA + NHL playoffs, along with a full slate of MLB regular season games with a bonus in hand by redeeming this DraftKings promo code offer. All new users can sign up with a new account and take home a $300 bonus with a winning wager to use for these game and more Sunday.







Create a new account to get started: simply bet $5 on either one of these NBA playoff games and receive $300 in bonus bets if your wager wins.

DraftKings Promo Code Offer for NBA Action

Before the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors tip off on April 26, securing this DraftKings welcome offer should be at the top of your checklist. The promotion lets new users target any postseason matchup on the board. You simply place a $5 qualifying bet, and if it wins, you lock in an extra $300 in bonus bets to attack futures prices and consensus odds as the playoffs roll on.

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified April 26th, 2026

DraftKings Promo Code: Win $300 in Bonus Bets on the NBA Playoffs

We put a lot of stock in finding positive expected value, and this exclusive offer for new DraftKings customers delivers exactly that. To qualify, you just need to place a minimum $5 bet on a market with odds of -500 or longer. It does stand to reason that you don’t need to swing for a massive longshot here to activate the bonus; you simply need a winner. It is important to note that this bonus is not guaranteed—your initial $5 qualifying wager must win to unlock the reward.

If your first bet is a winner, DraftKings credits your account with $300 in bonus bets. From a bankroll management perspective, we love that this reward is paid out as twelve separate $25 bonus bets. This allows you to spread your exposure across multiple playoff matchups. Just remember to move quickly—these bonus bets are valid for a week and expire after 7 days.

Best Way to Use Your DraftKings NBA Bonus Tonight

Let’s look at the odds for today’s slate and see where the market inefficiencies might lie.

Away Team Home Team Spread Total (O/U) Cleveland Cavaliers Toronto Raptors CLE -3.5 / TOR +3.5 220.5 San Antonio Spurs Portland Trail Blazers SAS -5.5 / POR +5.5 218.5 Boston Celtics Philadelphia 76ers BOS -7.5 / PHI +7.5 214.5 Los Angeles Lakers Houston Rockets LAL +4.5 / HOU -4.5 207.5

Boston Celtics @ Philadelphia 76ers

The Boston Celtics head to Philadelphia as heavy 7.5-point favorites. When analyzing this matchup, we put a lot of stock in the underlying metrics. Boston boasts a dominant 9.4 Net Rating this postseason, fueled by Jaylen Brown’s explosive 29 points per game and Jayson Tatum’s elite all-around averages of 23.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 7.7 assists. Conversely, the 76ers are relying entirely on Tyrese Maxey (27.0 points, 7.7 assists) to carry a sputtering offense that averages just 100.7 points.

Los Angeles Lakers @ Houston Rockets

If you are looking for an underdog with serious value, this is it. The Los Angeles Lakers are visiting the Houston Rockets as 4.5-point road underdogs, but the Lakers actually hold a staggering 9.9 Net Rating in this playoff series. LeBron James is stuffing the stat sheet with 25.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per game on 47.4% shooting. Houston will attempt to dominate the interior with Alperen Sengun (24.0 points, 11.7 rebounds), but the Rockets are dragging after losing the first three games of this series.

How to Redeem This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

It is never too early to look ahead and secure your betting capital for the rest of the playoffs. Activating this exclusive DraftKings bonus ahead of the April 26 matchups is incredibly straightforward. No promo code is necessary during registration to take advantage of the offer. Just follow these steps:

Register a New Account: Create your new DraftKings account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, address, and date of birth) to verify your identity. Make a Deposit: Once verified, make a first-time deposit of at least $5 using one of the sportsbook’s secure payment methods. Place Your Qualifying Bet: Browse the NBA markets and place a real-money wager of at least $5 on odds of -500 or longer on the Cavaliers vs. Raptors game or any other eligible matchup. Win Your Bonus: If your $5 qualifying bet cashes, DraftKings will reward you with $300 in bonus bets (paid as twelve $25 tokens) to use throughout the rest of the postseason.

Whether you are laying the chalk or playing a contrarian angle, this promotion turns a single $5 winner into a substantial $300 toolkit for the NBA Playoffs.