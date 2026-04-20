DraftKings Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for NBA Playoffs, NHL Playoffs Monday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Registering with the DraftKings promo code unlocks an optimal welcome reward for tonight’s NBA and NHL postseason games. Betting just $5 on any game gives you a chance to win $300 in bonus bets. If that bet wins, you will receive your reward. Click here to sign up.

DraftKings Promo Code For $300 Postseason Bonus

Before the action starts, it is essential to understand the exact mechanics of this exclusive welcome offer. The activation process is highly efficient, and you do not need to manually enter a promotional code to trigger the bonus eligibility.

Here is a structural breakdown of the DraftKings offer for tonight’s postseason action:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Information Confirmed April 20th

DraftKings Promo Code: Win Your First $5 Bet, Get $300 In Bonus Bets

For new DraftKings customers looking to capitalize on tonight’s postseason action, this promotional structure offers a significant expected return. To qualify, you must place a cash wager of at least $5 on a market featuring odds of -500 or longer. It is critical to note that this is not a guaranteed bonus; your initial ticket must successfully cash to trigger the payout.

If your $5 playoff bet is a winner, the $300 reward is distributed as twelve individual $25 bonus bets. This payout design allows bettors to diversify their risk across multiple upcoming matchups. You must act deliberately, however, as these bonus bets carry a strict expiration window of 7 days after issuance.

DraftKings NBA Monday Markets

Matchup Spread Total (O/U) Moneyline Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers CLE -9.5 / TOR +9.5 222.5 CLE -375 / TOR +295 Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets DEN -7.5 / MIN +7.5 230.5 DEN -285 / MIN +230

With the postseason underway, tonight’s schedule provides two heavy-hitting matchups backed by clear performance data that are ideal for utilizing your DraftKings promo.

Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets The Nuggets enter as 7.5-point home favorites. Analytically, Denver is driven by Nikola Jokić, who is coming off a triple-double Game 1 performance with 25 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists. Jamal Murray provides secondary scoring production, too. Conversely, the Timberwolves will need elite efficiency from Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert to successfully cover the spread.

Toronto Raptors at Cleveland Cavaliers At Rocket Arena, the Cavaliers are favored by 9.5 points. Donovan Mitchell led the way in Game 1, scoring 32 points while shooting an exceptional 57.1% from three-point range. Evan Mobley anchors the interior for Cleveland. To keep this contest competitive, Toronto must rely heavily on the offensive output of RJ Barrett, Brandon Ingram and Scottie Barnes.

Additional Action: Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff Slate

If you prefer to diversify your sports portfolio outside of the NBA, tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoffs offer several intriguing alternative markets to place your qualifying wager or deploy subsequent bonus bets. The schedule includes four marquee matchups on the ice:

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Ottawa Senators vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars

Anaheim Ducks vs. Edmonton Oilers

Activate Your DraftKings Promo Code Offer Tonight

The activation process is straightforward. Best of all, no promo code is necessary.

To secure your offer, follow these sequential steps:

Sign Up: Click here to register your new account. You will need to provide standard verifiable personal information—including your legal name, email address, and date of birth—to pass identity verification. Fund Your Account: Once your profile is authenticated, make a minimum deposit of at least $5 using one of the sportsbook’s secure transactional methods. Place Your Wager: Proceed to the NBA or NHL markets and execute a real-money wager of at least $5 on an eligible event.

If your initial bet wins, DraftKings will credit the $300 in bonus bets directly to your account. Whether you are utilizing advanced metrics to bet the NBA slate or pivoting to the NHL postseason, this straightforward structure provides a good recipe for success to scale your bankroll.