DraftKings Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for NBA Playoffs, NHL Playoffs + MLB Games

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Dive into a fun NBA betting slate tonight with this DraftKings promo code offer. There are three NBA playoff games to check out, along with a fun slate of NHL playoff and regular season games, and you can claim a generous welcome offer for these games.







By simply placing a $5 wager on the NBA playoffs tonight—or any other game on today’s slate—you will unlock $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins.

DraftKings Promo Code Offer for NBA Playoff Bonus

Claiming this welcome bonus is incredibly straightforward ahead of tonight’s slate. Below is a quick overview of the sign-up bonus details you need to know before the 8:00 PM ET tip-off:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 24th, 2026

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $300 for the NBA Postseason

For new DraftKings customers looking to build their bankroll, this sign-up bonus is a phenomenal starting point. By taking advantage of this offer, you are effectively buying a massive odds boost on any qualifying market. Just remember, this bonus is not guaranteed—you have to win your initial $5 wager to claim the reward, and that bet must be placed on a market with consensus odds of -500 or longer. We put a lot of stock in finding smart, high-probability bets to safely trigger bonuses like this rather than chasing a wild outcome on your first play.

If your qualifying wager cashes, that $300 payout drops into your account as twelve separate $25 bonus bets. It does stand to reason that breaking up the bonus gives bettors ultimate flexibility, allowing you to hunt for longshot value or jump on futures prices across multiple games rather than risking it all on one outcome. Just keep an eye on the calendar, as these bonus bets will expire after 7 days, giving you up to a week to deploy them while the playoff action continues to heat up.

NBA Playoff Odds, Analysis Friday Night via DraftKings

Looking at tonight’s 2025 postseason schedule, we are seeing some fascinating market inefficiencies. Here are the current DraftKings odds for the slate:

Away Team Home Team Spread Total (O/U) Boston Celtics Philadelphia 76ers BOS -7.5 / PHI +7.5 215.5 Los Angeles Lakers Houston Rockets LAL +9.5 / HOU -9.5 206.5 San Antonio Spurs Portland Trail Blazers SAS -1.5 / POR +1.5 220.5

How to Redeem This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

If you are ready to get off the sidelines and extract some value from tonight’s 8:00 PM ET tip-off between the Lakers and Rockets, claiming this bonus is a quick and simple process. Follow these straightforward steps to activate your offer: