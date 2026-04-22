DraftKings Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for MLB + NBA Playoffs Games

New users can take advantage of an incredible welcome offer ahead of all the NBA and NHL playoff games tonight by claiming our latest DraftKings promo code offer. All new users who sign up can claim a $300 bonus with a winning wager on any game tonight.
Sign up and place a $5 wager on any NBA, NHL or MLB game tonight, and take home this $300 bonus to use on more games this week.
DraftKings Promo Code for NBA, NHL Bonus
Securing your bonus for the upcoming playoff matchup between the Phoenix Suns and the Oklahoma City Thunder is a quick, straightforward process. As the postseason pressure mounts, new users can tap into the betting markets without needing to enter a specific promotional phrase during registration.
|DraftKings Promo Code
|No Code Needed
|New DraftKings User Offer
|Bet $5, Get $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States
|Date Last Verified
|April 22nd, 2026
With tip-off scheduled for 9:30 PM ET, this promotion is a prime spot to back either the visiting Phoenix Suns or the hometown Oklahoma City Thunder. By fronting just $5 on a qualifying bet, you’re setting yourself up for a $300 windfall if your ticket cashes.
Win $300 in Bonus Bets on the NBA Postseason Slate
Eligible new DraftKings customers can dramatically elevate their playoff betting strategy with this offer. To get in on the action, lock in a qualifying wager of at least $5 on the Phoenix Suns vs Oklahoma City Thunder, or scan the consensus odds across the broader NBA slate. Just make sure your initial wager is placed on odds of -500 or longer. Note that new users will only get the bonus if their initial bet wins. If it does, DraftKings instantly credits your account with $300 in bonus bets.
From an analytical perspective, the payout structure here is fantastic. Instead of a single lump sum, the $300 reward is distributed as twelve $25 bonus bets. We’ve seen time and time again that diversifying your portfolio is key, and this setup allows you to spread your risk across multiple futures prices, player props, or series lines over the course of the week. Just remember that the clock is ticking—these bonus bets will expire after 7 days from the time they are issued, so you will need to proactively deploy them before that window closes.
Use DraftKings NBA Bonus on Suns vs. Thunder
This pivotal Game 2 of the Western Conference First Round takes place on April 22, 2026, at 9:30 PM ET. The Oklahoma City Thunder currently hold a 1-0 series lead after a commanding 119-84 victory over the Phoenix Suns in the opening game. The blowout puts immense situational pressure on Phoenix to make rapid adjustments and avoid falling into an inescapable 2-0 hole in the playoff standings. Let’s look at the numbers.
Phoenix Suns vs Oklahoma City Thunder Odds & Analysis
|Bet Type
|Phoenix Suns
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|Spread
|+17.5 (-110)
|-17.5 (-110)
|Moneyline
|+1100
|-2083
|Total Points
|Over 215.5 (-108)
|Under 215.5 (-112)
Odds as of April 22, 2026 from DraftKings.
When we evaluate these lines, the Oklahoma City Thunder enter Game 2 as massive favorites for good reason. They are riding overwhelming momentum and a dominant statistical profile, which carried over into a dominant Game 1 victory as well.
How to Redeem This DraftKings Promo Code Offer
Taking advantage of this market inefficiency before tip-off is a streamlined process. Absolutely no promo code is necessary to be entered during sign-up to claim this reward. Follow these straightforward steps to ensure your account is ready for the action:
- Register Your Account: Navigate to the DraftKings Sportsbook app or desktop site to create and register your account. You will need to input standard personal information—such as your name, date of birth, physical address, and email—to verify your identity and confirm you are located in an eligible state.
- Fund Your Bankroll: Once verified, head to the cashier and deposit at least $5. DraftKings supports a variety of secure payment methods, including PayPal, online banking, and debit cards, ensuring your funds are available instantly to activate the offer.
- Place Your Qualifying Wager: Survey the consensus odds for the NBA playoffs and place a real-money wager of at least $5. You can back the Phoenix Suns, the Oklahoma City Thunder, or any other eligible market that meets the -500 or longer odds requirement.
- Claim Your Bonus Value: Sit back and track your wager. If your $5 qualifying bet wins, DraftKings will automatically load your account with $300 in bonus bets, giving you a serious analytical advantage for the rest of the postseason.