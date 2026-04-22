DraftKings Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for MLB + NBA Playoffs Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

New users can take advantage of an incredible welcome offer ahead of all the NBA and NHL playoff games tonight by claiming our latest DraftKings promo code offer. All new users who sign up can claim a $300 bonus with a winning wager on any game tonight.







Sign up and place a $5 wager on any NBA, NHL or MLB game tonight, and take home this $300 bonus to use on more games this week.

DraftKings Promo Code for NBA, NHL Bonus

Securing your bonus for the upcoming playoff matchup between the Phoenix Suns and the Oklahoma City Thunder is a quick, straightforward process. As the postseason pressure mounts, new users can tap into the betting markets without needing to enter a specific promotional phrase during registration.

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified April 22nd, 2026

With tip-off scheduled for 9:30 PM ET, this promotion is a prime spot to back either the visiting Phoenix Suns or the hometown Oklahoma City Thunder. By fronting just $5 on a qualifying bet, you’re setting yourself up for a $300 windfall if your ticket cashes.

Win $300 in Bonus Bets on the NBA Postseason Slate

Eligible new DraftKings customers can dramatically elevate their playoff betting strategy with this offer. To get in on the action, lock in a qualifying wager of at least $5 on the Phoenix Suns vs Oklahoma City Thunder, or scan the consensus odds across the broader NBA slate. Just make sure your initial wager is placed on odds of -500 or longer. Note that new users will only get the bonus if their initial bet wins. If it does, DraftKings instantly credits your account with $300 in bonus bets.

From an analytical perspective, the payout structure here is fantastic. Instead of a single lump sum, the $300 reward is distributed as twelve $25 bonus bets. We’ve seen time and time again that diversifying your portfolio is key, and this setup allows you to spread your risk across multiple futures prices, player props, or series lines over the course of the week. Just remember that the clock is ticking—these bonus bets will expire after 7 days from the time they are issued, so you will need to proactively deploy them before that window closes.

Use DraftKings NBA Bonus on Suns vs. Thunder

This pivotal Game 2 of the Western Conference First Round takes place on April 22, 2026, at 9:30 PM ET. The Oklahoma City Thunder currently hold a 1-0 series lead after a commanding 119-84 victory over the Phoenix Suns in the opening game. The blowout puts immense situational pressure on Phoenix to make rapid adjustments and avoid falling into an inescapable 2-0 hole in the playoff standings. Let’s look at the numbers.

Phoenix Suns vs Oklahoma City Thunder Odds & Analysis

Bet Type Phoenix Suns Oklahoma City Thunder Spread +17.5 (-110) -17.5 (-110) Moneyline +1100 -2083 Total Points Over 215.5 (-108) Under 215.5 (-112)

Odds as of April 22, 2026 from DraftKings.

When we evaluate these lines, the Oklahoma City Thunder enter Game 2 as massive favorites for good reason. They are riding overwhelming momentum and a dominant statistical profile, which carried over into a dominant Game 1 victory as well.

How to Redeem This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Taking advantage of this market inefficiency before tip-off is a streamlined process. Absolutely no promo code is necessary to be entered during sign-up to claim this reward. Follow these straightforward steps to ensure your account is ready for the action: