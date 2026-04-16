DraftKings Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for MLB, NBA Playoff This Weekend

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All new users can redeem this DraftKings promo code offer in time for the regular season slate of MLB games today, while also getting a head start on all NBA playoff games this weekend. The NBA play-in tournament ends tomorrow to claim the two final spots, with the NBA playoffs officially starting on Saturday.







This welcome offer is the perfect opportunity to claim a bonus for these games and more. Create a new account and place $5 wager on the app and you will receive $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins.

DraftKings Promo Code for MLB, NBA Bonus

Taking advantage of this sign-up bonus is the smartest way to get in on the April 17 action. With a pair of intriguing non-conference games on the schedule, new players have excellent options for their qualifying wager. You can choose to back the strong 11-6 San Diego Padres as they take on the 8-10 Seattle Mariners, or you can look to beat the consensus odds where the 8-11 Houston Astros host the 6-12 Colorado Rockies, even if they are navigating what feels like a grueling first-place schedule.

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified April 16th, 2026

DraftKings Promo Code: Win Your First $5 Bet, Get $300 in Bonus Bets

This sign-up promotion is only eligible for new DraftKings customers, and it does stand to reason that it is one of the best ways to boost your bankroll during the April 17 MLB slate. To qualify, you simply need to place a $5 wager on a market with odds of -500 or longer. While we often spend time analyzing futures prices, applying this promo to tonight’s daily matchups is where the immediate value lies. We put a lot of stock in finding the right spot here because this bonus is not guaranteed—you must win your initial wager to actually unlock the reward. Whether you back the Padres or side with the Astros, picking a winner is essential to claiming the promotional prize.

If your qualifying bet is successful, DraftKings will credit your account with $300 in bonus bets, paid out as twelve individual $25 bonus tokens. We’ve seen time and time again that breaking up a bonus into smaller increments allows you to hunt for longshot value across multiple games and props, rather than risking it all on one heavily juiced favorite. Be sure to use them promptly, as all bonus bets will expire after 7 days. If your initial Rockies vs. Astros or Mariners vs. Padres prediction hits, you will have a full week to strategically utilize your twelve $25 bonus bets on the diamond.

MLB Betting Preview Thursday via DraftKings

Game Moneyline Total (O/U) Colorado Rockies at Houston Astros HOU -199 / COL +163 8.5 (O -122 / U +102) Seattle Mariners at San Diego Padres SDP +102 / SEA -122 8.0 (O -115 / U -105)

The Seattle Mariners face the San Diego Padres in what shapes up to be an intriguing matchup for odds-driven bettors. Much like an offensive coordinator drawing up a scheme against a weak secondary, Seattle’s offense is finding mismatches early, sparked by Luke Raley’s blistering .339 batting average, 12 RBI, and 1.035 OPS. They will test Padres probable starter Walker Buehler, who brings a concerning 4.974 ERA and 7.816 K/9 into this contest. On the other side, Luis Castillo takes the mound for the Mariners with a bloated 6.923 ERA but a solid 9.692 K/9. He will have to navigate a San Diego lineup anchored by Jackson Merrill (13 RBI, .261 AVG) and veteran Manny Machado (9 RBI).

Meanwhile, the Houston Astros enter as strong -199 favorites against the Colorado Rockies. Houston’s lineup is packed with elite offensive firepower, led by Yordan Alvarez, who is currently raking with a .333 average, 1.25 OPS, and 17 RBI. Christian Walker has also been a major contributor for the Astros, hitting .303 with 16 RBI and a .958 OPS. The Rockies will rely on Ezequiel Tovar (.246 AVG, 6 RBI) and Brenton Doyle to keep pace. With the total sitting at 8.5, and Astros probable pitcher Ryan Weiss (12.273 K/9) squaring off against Colorado’s Juan Mejia, this matchup offers plenty of explosive potential.

How to Sign Up With This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming your chance at $300 in bonus bets for today, MLB slate is a quick and straightforward process. Whether you want to back the 8-11 Houston Astros or take a chance on the 8-10 Seattle Mariners, you can get started in just a few easy steps to secure your betting edge. Best of all, no manual promo code is necessary to take advantage of this welcome bonus.

Follow these steps to activate the offer: