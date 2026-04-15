DraftKings Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for Magic-76ers, Warriors-Clippers

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Sign up with this DraftKings promo code offer to secure a fantastic welcome bonus in time for the NBA play-in games tonight. The play-in tournament continues after two electric games last night, with the Magic taking on the 76ers and the Warriors heading to LA to take on the Clippers.







Create a new account and place $5 wager on these NBA games tonight, or any other sport, and you will receive $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins.

DraftKings Promo Code Offer for NBA Bonus

Before the action tips off tonight, make sure you have all the details on this exceptional welcome offer. Claiming your bonus is straightforward, and the best part is that you do not need to hunt down a specific code to get started.

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified April 15th, 202

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 on the NBA to Get $300

For new DraftKings customers looking to capitalize on market inefficiencies during the NBA Play-In Tournament, this welcome offer provides massive upside. By placing a $5 qualifying wager on a matchup like the Magic taking on the 76ers, you can unlock $300 in bonus bets. It goes without saying that this bonus is not guaranteed, as you must win your first wager to claim the reward. Furthermore, your qualifying wager must be placed on consensus odds of -500 or longer to be eligible.

If your initial bet settles as a win, the $300 reward is paid out by twelve $25 bonus bets. We put a lot of stock in this structure because it allows you to spread your wagers across multiple games on the NBA slate rather than risking it all on one heavy favorite or a single longshot. Make sure to stay active and plan your futures prices and daily bets accordingly, as these bonus bets are only available for up to a week and will expire after 7 days.

NBA Play-In Betting Preview via DraftKings

It is never too early to look at the board and identify where the smart money is moving. Here is the schedule and the latest DraftKings odds for tonight’s Play-In Tournament action:

Matchup Point Spread Total (O/U) Orlando Magic @ Philadelphia 76ers PHI -2.5 (-105) / ORL +2.5 (-115) 222.5 (O -110 / U -110) Golden State Warriors @ LA Clippers LAC -5.5 (-105) / GSW +5.5 (-115) 221.5 (O -110 / U -110)

The action begins at 7:30 PM ET, where the Sixers enter as slight 2.5-point home favorites. Philadelphia is backed by an elite scoring duo that ended the season playing well between Tyrese Maxey and Paul George. On the other side, the Magic boast incredible young firepower. Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner will carry the offensive load for Orlando as they look to pull off the road upset.

In our second marquee matchup, the Clippers are laying 5.5 points at home against the Warriors. LA’s offense flows entirely through the veteran Kawhi Leonard and young studs in Dairus Garland and Bennedict Mathurin. However, it does stand to reason that covering the spread against Golden State means finding a way to slow down Stephen Curry. Curry remains one of the league’s most lethal perimeter weapons, even coming off an injury.

How to Redeem This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Getting started and claiming your welcome offer ahead of the NBA Play-In Tournament is a breeze. Whether you want to back the 76ers or hunt for value with the visiting Magic, you can follow these simple steps to get in on the action before the 7:30 PM ET tip-off.