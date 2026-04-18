DraftKings Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for Lakers-Rockets, NHL, MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The start of the NBA Playoffs Saturday presents a high-leverage opportunity for sports bettors looking to build their postseason bankroll. By using the latest DraftKings promo code offer, new users can secure a substantial mathematical edge ahead of the upcoming NBA matchup between the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers. This welcome offer, which works across the NBA Playoffs, NHL Playoffs and MLB games, provides a straightforward, high-upside return: place a $5 qualifying wager on either team, and if your bet wins, you receive $300 in bonus bets. No code is needed, just use the links below.







DraftKings Promo Code for the NBA Playoffs

To extract maximum value from the NBA Postseason slate, new DraftKings customers can leverage this promotional structure to mitigate early-series risk. Securing this offer requires a $5 initial wager on any market carrying odds of -500 or longer.

This threshold easily covers standard spread, moneyline, and total points markets for the upcoming Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers matchup.

It is important to note that the promotional payout is contingent upon your initial qualifying wager winning. If your backed team secures the victory,

DraftKings distributes the $300 reward as twelve separate $25 bonus bets. This fractional distribution allows bettors to strategically spread their exposure across multiple playoff games over the following week. These bonus tokens remain active for seven days, expiring if left unused within that one-week window.

Use DraftKings NBA Promo Code on Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers

The Western Conference First Round officially tips off when the Houston Rockets travel to face the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of the NBA Playoffs. This highly anticipated postseason matchup takes place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA, on April 18, 2026, at 5:30 PM PDT, with national television coverage provided by ABC.

Analyzing the recent historical data between these two Western Conference franchises reveals a clear betting trend. The Los Angeles Lakers have maintained a significant edge against the number, while the Houston Rockets hold a historically poor 1-5 (.167) record against the spread in their last six meetings with Los Angeles.

Furthermore, bettors eyeing the 208.5-point total should factor in situational trends: the over has hit in only one of the Lakers’ last four games when stepping on the court as the underdog. This underlying data suggests a strong probability for a lower-scoring, defensive-oriented contest.

How to Activate Your DraftKings Promo Offer

Claiming this no-brainer welcome offer requires a streamlined data-entry process with no manual promo code required. Follow these precise steps to properly activate the bonus ahead of tip-off at Crypto.com Arena: