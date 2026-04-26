DraftKings Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for Lakers-Rockets Game 4

Create a new account with the DraftKings promo code to get in on one of the most favorable sportsbook offers out there. Betting $5 on any of the 15 games on the MLB schedule or NBA Playoffs matchups like Game 4 between the Celtics and 76ers — or any other game will unlock $300 in bonus bets, as long as that wager settles as a win. Click here to create an account with this offer.
DraftKings Promo Code: $300 Bonus Opportunity
Before the action tips off, eligible fans can secure one of the premier sportsbook offers available for the postseason. Review the core details of this offer below:
|DraftKings Promo Code
|No Code Needed
|New DraftKings User Offer
|Bet $5, Get $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States.
|Offer Verified
|April 26th, 2026
To fully capitalize on this DraftKings promo code, new customers must adhere to a few specific parameters. First, your initial $5 qualifying wager must be placed on a market with odds of -500 or longer. This provides ample flexibility when analyzing the betting board. Crucially, this is a conditional bonus—you will only receive the payout if your initial bet grades as a winner.
If your wager is successful, the sportsbook will issue the $300 reward as twelve separate $25 bonus bets. This fractional payout structure is an excellent recipe for success, allowing bettors to diversify their portfolio across multiple games rather than risking a single lump sum. These bonus bets expire after 7 days, giving you a distinct one-week window to deploy your capital.
Sixers Look to Even Series
It would not have been terribly surprising if the Joel Embiid-less 76ers were swept by the Celtics, but following a Game 1 blowout, Philly evened the series with a stunning outright victory as a 14.5-point underdog. Boston responded by eeking out a Game 3 win to take the series lead, but the 76ers have shown they can play with the Celtics — and now Joel Embiid could possibly return ahead of Game 4, adding to the drama.
Whether you’re on this game, or other matchups Sunday, finding a winner at -500 odds or longer will turn a $5 wager into $300 of bonuses.
Activate The DraftKings Promo Code Offer
Securing this welcome offer requires a straightforward, logical process. No promo code needs to be manually entered during sign-up to unlock this value. Follow these steps to execute the promotion before the game tips off:
- Create and Register Your Account: Click here to start the registration process. Complete the registration by providing standard personal information to verify your identity and confirm you meet the age requirements.
- Make a Qualifying Deposit: Access the cashier section and fund your account with a minimum deposit of $5 using one of the platform’s secure payment methods.
- Place Your First Wager: With capital in your account, identify an edge in the NBA markets and place a real-money wager of at least $5 on the Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves matchup. Ensure your selection features odds of -500 or longer.
- Enjoy the Game and Await Your Bonus: Tune in and watch the game unfold. If your $5 qualifying bet grades as a winner, DraftKings will automatically credit your account with $300 in bonus bets.