DraftKings Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for Lakers-Rockets Game 4

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create a new account with the DraftKings promo code to get in on one of the most favorable sportsbook offers out there. Betting $5 on any of the 15 games on the MLB schedule or NBA Playoffs matchups like Game 4 between the Celtics and 76ers — or any other game will unlock $300 in bonus bets, as long as that wager settles as a win. Click here to create an account with this offer.

DraftKings Promo Code: $300 Bonus Opportunity

Before the action tips off, eligible fans can secure one of the premier sportsbook offers available for the postseason. Review the core details of this offer below:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Offer Verified April 26th, 2026

To fully capitalize on this DraftKings promo code, new customers must adhere to a few specific parameters. First, your initial $5 qualifying wager must be placed on a market with odds of -500 or longer. This provides ample flexibility when analyzing the betting board. Crucially, this is a conditional bonus—you will only receive the payout if your initial bet grades as a winner.

If your wager is successful, the sportsbook will issue the $300 reward as twelve separate $25 bonus bets. This fractional payout structure is an excellent recipe for success, allowing bettors to diversify their portfolio across multiple games rather than risking a single lump sum. These bonus bets expire after 7 days, giving you a distinct one-week window to deploy your capital.

Sixers Look to Even Series

It would not have been terribly surprising if the Joel Embiid-less 76ers were swept by the Celtics, but following a Game 1 blowout, Philly evened the series with a stunning outright victory as a 14.5-point underdog. Boston responded by eeking out a Game 3 win to take the series lead, but the 76ers have shown they can play with the Celtics — and now Joel Embiid could possibly return ahead of Game 4, adding to the drama.

Whether you’re on this game, or other matchups Sunday, finding a winner at -500 odds or longer will turn a $5 wager into $300 of bonuses.

Activate The DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Securing this welcome offer requires a straightforward, logical process. No promo code needs to be manually entered during sign-up to unlock this value. Follow these steps to execute the promotion before the game tips off: