DraftKings Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for Heat-Hornets, Any NBA Play-In Game

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The NBA Play-In Tournament has arrived, and new users can take advantage of an elite welcome offer ahead of tonight’s matchups between the Heat vs. Hornets and the Blazers vs. Suns by activating the latest DraftKings promo code offer. You don’t need a code to get a $300 bonus this week when clicking below.







By simply signing up and placing a qualifying $5 wager on these games tonight, you will receive $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins. Whether you are backing the Heat or taking a shot on the hometown Hornets in this crucial postseason showdown, activating this welcome offer is the sharpest way for new DraftKings users to maximize their potential return ahead of the NBA play-in games.

DraftKings Promo Code for NBA Play-In Action

Securing this welcome bonus is a straightforward process ahead of tonight’s slate. When you create a new account to wager on the Charlotte Hornets or Miami Heat, there is no need to manually enter a promotional code. The offer is automatically applied when you click through our links to sign up and place your qualifying wager.

Here is a quick overview of the offer details before the game tips off:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified April 14th, 2026

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets

When we analyze the board for market inefficiencies, this offer provides incredible value for new DraftKings customers looking to get in on tonight’s Play-In Tournament action. To qualify, simply place a first-time wager of at least $5 on the April 14 schedule. It does stand to reason that you will want to identify a heavy favorite for this initial play, as your qualifying wager must be placed on consensus odds of -500 or longer, and you must win your first wager to trigger the reward.

If your initial bet is a winner, you will receive $300 in bonus bets to use on futures prices, a juicy longshot, or the rest of the NBA slate. DraftKings issues this reward as twelve separate $25 bonus bets, giving you plenty of flexibility to spread your wagers around and search for value rather than risking it all on one game. Just be sure to use them promptly, as these bonus bets will expire after 7 days.

Best Way to Use Your DraftKings NBA Bonus Tonight

If you are looking to put your DraftKings promo to work, tonight’s NBA schedule offers some compelling Play-In Tournament action. Let’s look at the current DraftKings odds to see where the value lies for tonight’s slate:

Game Spread Total (O/U) Moneyline Miami Heat @ Charlotte Hornets CHA -5.5 / MIA +5.5 228.5 CHA -218 / MIA +180 Portland Trail Blazers @ Phoenix Suns PHX -3.5 / POR +3.5 217.5 PHX -162 / POR +136

Miami Heat vs. Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets will host the Heat as a 5.5-point home favorite. Charlotte brings plenty of offensive firepower, driven by LaMelo Ball alongside Miles Bridges. However, Miami counters with a new look offense that ran the fastest pace in the NBA this past regular season. Look for the Heat to lean heavily on Bam Adebayo in the paint and Tyler Herro on the perimeter to challenge the 228.5-point total.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns

The late tip-off features the Suns laying 3.5 points at home against the Trail Blazers. Phoenix’s offensive efficiency makes them a tough out, highlighted by an impressive season from Devin Booker. Portland will try to keep pace through Deni Avdija, who also had an impressive season. With the game total set lower at 217.5, Portland’s ability to limit Phoenix’s perimeter shooters will dictate if they can cover the spread.

How to Redeem this DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Ready to get started before the Miami Heat and Charlotte Hornets tip off tonight? It is never too early to look at the board and secure your bonus. Claiming this welcome offer is incredibly easy. Just follow these straightforward steps to set up your account and activate your bonus before the action begins: