DraftKings Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for Celtics-Knicks and the Masters Tournament

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is truly nothing better than a classic Eastern Conference rivalry to cap off the regular season, especially when there’s a real chance for a nice pay day. If you are looking to jump into the action, sign up here to claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer.

As a new user, you can take advantage of this welcome offer ahead of the next NBA game to seriously boost your bankroll. The deal is incredibly simple: bet $5 on this Boston Celtics and New York Knicks showdown, and get $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins.

DraftKings Promo Code: Win $300 in Bonus Bets

Here is the quick scouting report on this offer before we dive into the handicapping:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 9, 2026

Win Your First $5 Bet on the NBA

If you are a new DraftKings customer looking to wager on this exciting NBA slate, you have a fantastic opportunity to start strong. By placing a qualifying wager of just $5 on odds of -500 or longer, you can unlock a massive $300 welcome offer. I’ve been around the block a few times, and I can tell you the key here is picking a winner—you only get the bonus if your initial bet wins.

If your ticket hits, that $300 is paid out as twelve $25 bonus bets. I love this structure because it gives us plenty of flexibility to spread our bets around and chase bigger payouts. Just remember that these bonus bets will expire after 7 days, so you will want to stay active and use them within the week.

Use Bonus Bets for the Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks

The Boston Celtics travel to Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, to face the New York Knicks in a heavyweight late-season clash. Both of these squads have 79 games under their belts in the 2025 regular season, making this a great measuring-stick game.

The matchup tips off on April 09, 2026, at 07:30 PM EDT. You can catch the national broadcast on Amazon Prime Video or tune into the local feed on MSG.

Celtics vs Knicks Odds and Analysis

Bet Type Boston Celtics New York Knicks Spread +4.5 (-108) -4.5 (-111) Moneyline +153 -183 Total Points Over 216.5 (-110) Under 216.5 (-110)

When I’m handicapping this one, a few trends jump right off the morning line. The New York Knicks enter as home favorites on the moneyline and are laying 4.5 points on the spread. But here is the catch: the New York Knicks are just 1-4 against the spread in their last five games when facing opponents with a winning record. Meanwhile, the total is sitting at 216.5 points, heavily influenced by the Boston Celtics’ recent road games. The over has hit in just 4 of the Boston Celtics’ last 16 road matchups. We could be looking at a gritty, defensive battle.

Statistically, these are two premier units. The Boston Celtics have a league-leading estimated Net Rate of 7.0, slightly edging the New York Knicks’ impressive 6.6. I am closely watching the battle on the glass—both teams absolutely dominate the boards, with the New York Knicks grabbing 53.1% of all available rebounds and the Boston Celtics right on their heels at 53.0%.

At home, the New York Knicks feature a potent offense, averaging 116.80 points per game while holding visitors to 110.40. But they are up against a highly efficient Boston Celtics road squad that scores 114.60 points away from home while leaning on a stifling defense that allows a mere 106.90 points per contest to home teams.

Take Your Bonus Bets to the Greens

Here is where things get really fun. If your initial NBA wager wins and you secure that nice pay day, you do not have to stick strictly to the hardwood. You can also use this bonus for betting on golfers over the weekend.

The top names in the sport are competing in the first major of the year at Augusta National Golf Club. Dropping a few of those exotic bets on your favorite golfers is a fantastic way to keep the action rolling.

How to Unlock This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

We’re in this together, so let’s make sure you get set up correctly. Claiming this offer is a breeze, and no manual DraftKings promo code is necessary to be entered.

First, click here to register for a new account. You will just need to provide some standard personal information to verify your identity. Next, make a first-time deposit of at least $5 using one of their secure transaction methods.

Finally, navigate to the NBA betting markets and place a real-money wager of at least $5 on this Boston Celtics vs New York Knicks matchup. If that bet wins, you’ll secure your standard cash payout plus those $300 in bonus bets.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.