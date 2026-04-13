DraftKings Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for Astros-Mariners, MLB , NBA Games

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Gear up for a fun week of MLB regular season games and the NBA play-in tournament after redeeming this DraftKings promo code offer. All new users who sign up will be able to receive a $300 bonus to use on any of these games and more.







Create a new account and place a $5 wager across any sport and market, and get $300 in bonus bets credited to your account with a winning wager.

DraftKings Promo Code for MLB, NBA Action

Before diving into the pitching matchups and situational context for tonight’s slate, here is a quick breakdown of everything you need to know about claiming this offer:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified April 13th, 2026

Extracting Value: Bet $5, Get $300 in Bonus Bets if You Win

Available exclusively to new DraftKings customers, this welcome offer is perfectly structured to give you plenty of ammunition to attack the baseball futures prices and daily markets. We put a lot of stock in finding sustained value, and this promotion delivers exactly that. If your initial $5 qualifying wager—which must be placed on odds of -500 or longer—cashes, your account will instantly be credited with $300 in bonus bets. Keep in mind, this payout isn’t guaranteed; you have to correctly analyze the board and pick a winner to unlock the reward.

If your read on the game is correct, DraftKings pays out the $300 as twelve separate $25 bonus bets. It does stand to reason that splitting the bonus this way is a massive advantage. Instead of risking it all on one heavy favorite, you can spread your promotional funds across multiple matchups, hunting for longshots and taking advantage of market inefficiencies as the week progresses. Just remember to lock in your next picks quickly, as these bonus bets will expire after seven days.

Best Way to Use Your DraftKings MLB Bonus Tonight

It is never too early to look for spots where the consensus odds might be mispricing a team’s true potential. Here is a look at the MLB lines and schedule for April 13, 2026, provided by DraftKings:

Matchup Moneyline Total (Over/Under) Houston Astros @ Seattle Mariners (4:10 PM ET) AST +144 / SEA -175 7.5 (O -110 / U -110) Chicago Cubs @ Philadelphia Phillies (6:40 PM ET) CHC +153 / PHI -186 8.0 (O -115 / U -105)

Tonight’s slate features two prime opportunities to isolate an edge and utilize your DraftKings offer.

Houston Astros (6-10) vs. Seattle Mariners (7-9)

The Mariners step up as -175 moneyline favorites, handing the ball to probable pitcher George Kirby (#68). The Astros will counter by sending Mike Burrows (#50) to the mound. When looking for betting value, you have to account for game-breakers, and Houston’s Yordan Alvarez certainly fits the bill. Alvarez is crushing the ball early this year, posting a .340 batting average and a massive 1.255 OPS over 72 plate appearances. However, Seattle has the high-strikeout arms to neutralize big bats, boasting staff members like Logan Gilbert, who is racking up an impressive 9.507 K/9.

Chicago Cubs (7-8) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (7-8)

The Phillies are laying a steep -186 price on the moneyline as Cristopher Sánchez (#61) gets the start against Chicago’s Javier Assad (#72). Philadelphia’s offense is anchored by established stars like Bryce Harper, who holds a .273 average over 64 plate appearances, alongside Trea Turner (.254 AVG). We’ve seen time and time again that betting against Chicago’s contact hitters can be dangerous; Nico Hoerner brings a stellar .316 average into the contest, offering solid longshot appeal for your player prop wagers. Furthermore, the Cubs have serious firepower of their own, featuring Shota Imanaga, who has posted a dominant 11.25 K/9 and a 2.813 ERA so far.

How to Activate This DraftKings MLB Promo Code Offer

Ready to find your edge in the market? Claiming this welcome offer before first pitch is incredibly straightforward, and the best part is that no manual promo code is necessary to be entered during registration.

Follow these steps to activate your offer ahead of the Astros vs. Mariners or Cubs vs. Phillies games:

Create an Account: Start by registering for a new DraftKings account. You will need to provide standard personal information—such as your name, address, email, and date of birth—to verify your identity. Make a Deposit: Once your registration is verified, fund your bankroll. You must deposit at least $5 using one of DraftKings’ secure banking methods to activate the offer. Place Your Bet: Navigate to the MLB betting section and place a moneyline wager of at least $5 on an eligible market. Claim Your Bonus: Watch the action unfold! If your qualifying bet wins, you will receive $300 in bonus bets to deploy throughout the rest of the MLB season.

By targeting smart, data-driven spots on the board, this straightforward process allows you to maximize your returns and enjoy an exciting evening of baseball.