DraftKings Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for Any NBA Playoffs + NHL Playoffs Game

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Right now, new users can lock in a fantastic welcome bonus with the latest DraftKings promo code offer ahead of the three NBA playoff games tonight, including two fun 1-1 series between the Knicks vs. Hawks and Nuggets vs. Timberwolves.







By creating an account and placing a $5 wager on the NBA playoffs tonight, or any other game, you will secure $300 in bonus bets if your initial prediction wins. We put a lot of stock in making your bankroll work for you, and this welcome offer is the perfect way to capitalize on tonight’s playoff slate.

DraftKings Promo Code Offer for the NBA Playoffs

Before you dive into tonight’s action, eligible basketball fans can secure a significant boost to their betting arsenals. Activating this lucrative welcome offer is incredibly straightforward, giving you a chance to maximize your payouts on the April 23 schedule without tying up a ton of capital.

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified April 23rd, 2026

Maximizing Your DraftKings Promo Code Value

If you want to exploit market inefficiencies during the postseason, this exclusive offer for new DraftKings customers brings undeniable value to tonight’s NBA slate. By placing a qualifying wager of just $5 on a market with odds of -500 or longer, you can unlock $300 in bonus bets. It does stand to reason that you have to actually pick a winner to claim the reward—this is not a guaranteed payout—so finding the right angle on your first bet is critical.

Should your initial read be correct and the wager grades as a win, DraftKings drops the $300 reward into your account as twelve separate $25 bonus bets. We put a lot of stock in having flexibility, and breaking this up into a dozen shots allows you to spread your exposure across upcoming series or sprinkle a little on some longshot futures prices. Just remember, the market waits for no one, and neither do these bonus bets. They expire 7 days after issuance, so be sure to lock in your next round of picks while the postseason heats up.

NBA Playoffs Preview via DraftKings

Here is the complete rundown of tonight’s NBA schedule along with the consensus odds to help you map out your strategy.

Matchup DraftKings Spread Total (O/U) Moneyline New York Knicks at Atlanta Hawks ATL -1.5 (-102) / NYK +1.5 (-118) 216.5 (O -108 / U -112) ATL -110 / NYK -110 Denver Nuggets at Minnesota Timberwolves DEN -2.5 (-108) / MIN +2.5 (-112) 233.5 (O -112 / U -108) DEN -135 / MIN +114

Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Oddsmakers are hanging a lofty total of 233.5 points here, anticipating plenty of scoring. Denver lays 2.5 points on the road, driven by Jamal Murray’s 30 points and 7 assists per game so far in this series. Naturally, the Nuggets’ offense flows through Nikola Jokić, who is flirting with a nightly triple-double (24.5 points, 14.0 rebounds, 9.5 assists). However, Minnesota offers some serious counter-value as a home underdog. Anthony Edwards (26.0 points, 9.5 rebounds) is an absolute force, and the Timberwolves are yielding a stingy 109.1 points per 100 possessions in the series so far.

New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks are slight 1.5-point favorites in a backcourt showdown where we see a fascinating clash of styles. Atlanta leans on CJ McCollum, who is scorching the nets with 29.0 points per game on 54.8% shooting against the Knicks in this series. Conversely, New York counters with Jalen Brunson (28.5 points, 7.0 assists) and the elite floor-spacing of Karl-Anthony Towns (21.5 points, 55.6% from deep). But when we analyze the peripherals, rebounding jumps off the page. The Knicks own a dominant 54.8% total rebound percentage through two games.

How to Redeem This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Getting into the action is a breeze, and the best part of this high-upside welcome offer is that no promo code is necessary to claim your edge. Follow this simple checklist to set up your account ahead of tonight’s April 23 matchups: