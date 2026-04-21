DraftKings Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for Any NBA Playoff, NHL, MLB Games

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Right now, new users can lock in a fantastic welcome bonus with the latest DraftKings promo code offer ahead of the NBA playoffs tonight, highlighted by a fun Western Conference matchup between the Rockets and Lakers.







By simply creating an account and placing a $5 wager on the NBA playoffs tonight, or any other game, you will secure $300 in bonus bets if your initial prediction wins. We put a lot of stock in making your bankroll work for you, and this welcome offer is the perfect way to capitalize on tonight’s playoff slate.

DraftKings Promo Code for NBA, Lakers-Rockets Bonus

Claiming your welcome bonus ahead of this critical playoff clash is a completely straightforward process. Review the table below for a quick breakdown of the current DraftKings signup offer before you start hunting for value:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified April 21st, 2026

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5 on the NBA to Get $300 in Bonus Bets

Finding true value in futures prices or daily consensus odds requires a flexible bankroll, and the latest DraftKings promo code provides new DraftKings customers with exactly that. By placing a qualifying wager of just $5 on the upcoming matchup between the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers, you unlock a shot at $300 in bonus bets. To qualify, your initial $5 wager must be placed on a market with odds of -500 or longer. The crucial catch here is that your selected bet must actually win for the bonus to trigger, which means your pre-game analysis is more important than ever.

If your qualifying bet hits, the $300 reward is credited to your account as twelve separate $25 bonus bets. We love this payout structure because it allows you to spread your risk—you can back a safe favorite, sprinkle on a longshot, or hedge a series price over the next week. Just keep in mind that these rewards are only available for up to a week; the bonus bets will expire after 7 days if left unused. Be sure to deploy all twelve of your $25 tickets strategically within that timeframe to maximize your return on investment.

Use DraftKings NBA Promo Code on Rockets vs Lakers

The Western Conference First Round continues as the Houston Rockets look to bounce back against the Los Angeles Lakers. Tip-off is scheduled for April 21, 2026, at 10:30 PM ET. The Los Angeles Lakers currently control the best-of-seven series after capturing a 107-98 victory in Game 1. With the pressure resting heavily on the visiting Rockets, they desperately need to even the series tonight to avoid falling into a dangerous 0-2 hole.

Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers Odds & Analysis

Bet Type Houston Rockets Los Angeles Lakers Spread -4.5 (-115) +4.5 (-105) Moneyline -192 +160 Total Points Over 206.5 (-110) Under 206.5 (-110)

Odds as of April 21, 2026 from DraftKings.

If you are looking for an angle that offers value on the road favorites, look squarely at the glass. The Houston Rockets held a massive rebounding advantage. In Game 1, they pulled down 55 total rebounds—including a staggering 21 offensive boards—compared to just 46 total rebounds for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers managed to win in spite of that in Game 1, but it might come back to haunt them in Game 2.

How to Activate Your DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Getting started with this exclusive welcome bonus is a seamless process, ensuring you have plenty of time to lock in your position before tip-off. Follow these simple steps to claim your DraftKings bonus: