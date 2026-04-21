DraftKings Promo Code: Get $300 Bonus for 76ers-Celtics, NHL Playoffs, MLB Games

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The NBA postseason rolls on tonight with three fun games to dive into, highlighted by a night cap between the Lakers and Rockets. If you are looking to find an analytical edge and build your bankroll ahead of tonight’s slate, you can activate the latest DraftKings promo code to claim an exclusive welcome offer.







New DraftKings users can take advantage of this welcome offer ahead of the NBA playoffs tonight by placing a $5 wager. If your bet wins, you secure $300 in bonus bets to use for the rest of the NBA postseason.

DraftKings Promo Code for $300 NBA Bonus

As the Lakers and Rockets prepare to face off, eligible bettors can take advantage of one of the most lucrative welcome offers available. Securing your bonus for tonight’s game is incredibly simple, and it does stand to reason that the best promos are the ones with the fewest hurdles. Here is a quick breakdown of the current market offering:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified April 21st, 2026

Maximizing the DraftKings Promo Code for Tonight’s Slate

For new DraftKings customers looking to hunt for value on tonight’s NBA action, this welcome offer presents a massive opportunity to scale up your bankroll. To trigger the reward, you simply need to place a qualifying wager of just $5 on a market with consensus odds of -500 or longer. It is important to note that this bonus is not guaranteed—your first $5 wager must be an outright winner to successfully unlock the payout.

If your initial bet is victorious, DraftKings will credit your account with $300 in bonus bets, distributed as twelve separate $25 bonus bets, alongside your standard cash winnings. We put a lot of stock in having the flexibility to spread our exposure, and these increments allow you to target multiple futures prices, longshot props, or spread bets over the coming week. Once credited, these bonus bets will expire after 7 days, so it is never too early to look at upcoming lines to maximize your potential return on investment.

Best Way to Use Your DraftKings NBA Bonus Tonight

If you are looking to put your DraftKings promo to work, tonight’s schedule features a pair of highly exploitable matchups. Here are the latest consensus odds, point spreads, and totals for the NBA slate:

One that jumps off the board is the Celtics now as a 14.5 point favorite against the Sixers after Boston easily blew out and covered as a 12.5 point favorite in Game 1. The only drama remaining in this series may be whether or not it lasts five games. Stay tuned.

How to Activate This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Securing your chance at a massive payout is a straightforward process. As you get ready for the Timberwolves and Nuggets to tip off, follow these simple steps to claim your welcome bonus:

Create an Account: Start by registering a new account with DraftKings Sportsbook. You will need to provide standard personal information (such as your name, email address, and date of birth) to verify your identity. Crucially, no promo code is necessary to be entered during registration—the offer will be automatically activated. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, head to the cashier. You must deposit at least $5 using one of DraftKings’ secure payment methods to qualify for the promotion. Place Your Qualifying Bet: Navigate to the NBA betting markets and place a wager of at least $5 on odds of -500 or longer for tonight’s matchups, or any other eligible game. Let the Value Play Out: If your $5 qualifying bet wins, DraftKings will reward you with $300 in bonus bets, plus the cash winnings from your original ticket.

Get your account registered and your initial deposit made today so you can lock in your positions during this exciting NBA postseason!