DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for Michigan-UConn Championship Game

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Gear up for the National Championship game tonight between Michigan and UConn after redeeming this DraftKings promo code offer. All new users who sign up will be able to claim a generous welcome offer for the game tonight to get started.







Create a new account and place your first wager for at least $5, which will redeem a $200 bonus. DraftKings will instantly send that bettor eight individual bonus bets, with each worth $25 a piece. Players will have a full seven (7) days to use the awarded bonus bets.

DraftKings Promo Code for Michigan-UConn Bonus

If you are looking to get action down on this highly anticipated top-10 showdown between the UConn Huskies and the Michigan Wolverines, DraftKings Sportsbook is dealing a highly rewarding welcome offer. It goes without saying that we put a lot of stock in finding low-risk, high-reward entry points, and the best part here is that you do not need to manually enter a specific promo code to claim your bonus.

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus + 100% Profit Boost Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified April 6th, 2026

New DraftKings customers looking to dive into the college basketball slate can unlock this offer by placing a qualifying wager of just $5 on a market with odds of -500 or longer. Because this bonus is tied directly to a victorious first bet and is not guaranteed, finding the right situational context on the hardwood is key. If your qualifying wager cashes, DraftKings will distribute the $200 reward as eight separate $25 bonus bets. Keep in mind that these bonus tokens expire after seven days, giving you a one-week window to hunt for value across the rest of the college basketball postseason.

Use DraftKings Bonus Code on UConn vs. Michigan

The UConn Huskies (29-5) will face off against the Michigan Wolverines (31-3) tonight, at 8:50 PM ET.

Throughout the tournament, the Wolverines have been an absolute offensive juggernaut, averaging an impressive 94.4 points per game and a commanding +21.6 point differential. Meanwhile, the Huskies have leaned heavily on their stifling defense, holding opponents to just 65.0 points per game in the NCAA Tournament.

UConn vs. Michigan Odds & Analysis

Bet Type UConn Huskies Michigan Wolverines Spread +6.5 (-108) -6.5 (-112) Moneyline +240 -298 Total Points Over 144.5 (-105) Under 144.5 (-115)

Odds as of April 6, 2026, from DraftKings.

Looking at the odds, the betting markets clearly respect Michigan’s offensive firepower, positioning the Wolverines as a 6.5-point favorite on the spread and a heavy -298 on the moneyline. Michigan’s ability to fill it up has been well-documented, spearheaded by Yaxel Lendeborg, who is averaging 19.0 points while shooting a highly efficient 60.4% from the field in the tournament.

Despite entering the contest as a +240 moneyline longshot, we’ve seen time and time again that elite defense wins in March Madness. UConn presents a unique, grind-it-out challenge, scoring 73.2 points per game while locking down the perimeter. The Huskies will rely on their standout center, Tarris Reed Jr., who is averaging a massive double-double with 20.8 points and 13.0 rebounds per game. The total points line of 144.5 reflects a pure tug-of-war between styles. Bettors backing the over (-105) are banking on Michigan dictating a blistering tempo, while under bettors (-115) are trusting UConn to successfully turn this into a methodical half-court battle.

How to Sign Up With This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Getting started and claiming your bonus for the UConn vs. Michigan matchup is a seamless process. No manual promo code is necessary; the promotion is automatically applied when you follow the right steps.

Here is exactly how to activate the offer:

Create an Account: Navigate to DraftKings Sportsbook and begin the registration process. You will need to register your new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, physical address, email, and date of birth) to safely verify your identity. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified and active, head over to the cashier section. You must deposit at least $5 into your account using one of DraftKings’ secure payment methods. Place Your Bet: As soon as your $5 qualifying deposit is successfully processed, your offer is fully activated. Place your $5 wager on the Huskies, Wolverines, or any other eligible market at -500 odds or longer.

With your account funded and your analytics locked in, you are all set to attack the college basketball betting markets and capitalize on this top-10 showdown.