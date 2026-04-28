DraftKings Promo Code: Get $100 Bonus for 76ers-Celtics, Hawks-Knicks Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Signing up with the DraftKings promo code secures a new $100 bonus offer just in time for tonight’s NBA and NHL playoff games. All you have to do is bet $5 on any game, and you will instantly get the reward. Click here to sign up.

DraftKings Promo Code For $100 Bonus Offer

Taking advantage of this offer ahead is a highly streamlined process. An overview of the offer details is provided below:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $100 in bonus bets if your bet wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Information Confirmed April 28th, 2026

To qualify for this promotion, new DraftKings customers must place a first wager of at least $5 on any game. The mechanics here are straightforward: this bonus is guaranteed. Your initial qualifying bet does not have to settle as a win to trigger the promotional payout.

DraftKings will distribute the $100 reward as four separate $25 bonus bets. This structure is highly advantageous, allowing bettors to diversify their exposure across multiple playoff series rather than risking a single lump sum. It is important to manage your bankroll efficiently, as these bonus bets expire seven days after hitting your account and must be utilized within that window.

Best Way To Use Your DraftKings NBA Promo Tonight

Let us examine the data driving tonight’s postseason lines to help you identify the optimal spot for your qualifying wager.

Matchup Point Spread Total (O/U) Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics BOS -11.5 (-115) / PHI +11.5 (-105) 213.5 (O -112 / U -108) Atlanta Hawks at New York Knicks NYK -6.5 (-105) / ATL +6.5 (-115) 214.5 (O -112 / U -108)

Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics From a purely statistical standpoint, Boston presents a formidable challenge. The Celtics boast a dominant +8.3 regular season Net Rating and have secured 55.9% of available rebounds int he series, suffocating opponents on both ends of the floor. Their offense is anchored by Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. While Tyrese Maxey continues to produce at a high-level, covering an 11.5-point spread against Boston’s elite two-way efficiency is a daunting proposition.

Atlanta Hawks at New York Knicks In another compelling clash, the Knicks control the pace with a steady 6.4 Net Rating and command the glass with a 53.2% total rebound percentage in the series. Jalen Brunson drives the offensive engine, while Karl-Anthony Towns locks down the interior, posting a consistent double-double of 21.0 points and 10.8 rebounds in the series. Atlanta leans heavily on the perimeter production of CJ McCollum and the versatility of Jalen Johnson.

Alternative Action: Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff Games

For bettors looking to diversify their portfolio beyond the hardwood, tonight’s NHL Stanley Cup Playoff slate offers additional opportunities to deploy your qualifying wager. The DraftKings welcome offer applies across all major sports, meaning a well-researched $5 moneyline bet on other pivotal matchups can also trigger the $100 bonus.

Bruins vs. Sabres

Wild vs. Stars

Ducks vs. Oilers

DraftKings Promo Code: $100 Bonus Offer

Claiming your $100 bonus opportunity ahead of tonight’s action is a seamless process. Most importantly, no promo code is necessary to activate this welcome offer.

To prepare your account for tip-off or puck drop, execute the following steps: