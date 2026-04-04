DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus for UConn-Illinois + Arizona-Michigan

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services College basketball fans who are feeling stuck with simple, low-payout bets have a real chance to shift the odds in tonight. I am always looking for a smart way to build my bankroll, and right now, you can take advantage of an incredible welcome offer by claiming the latest DraftKings promo code offer here.

This gives new DraftKings users the perfect opportunity to place a qualifying $5 wager on tonight’s blockbuster college basketball games (Illinois vs UConn or Michigan vs Arizona). No matter the outcome, you will secure $200 in bonus bets. Plus, users also receive a 100% boost to use toward a future bet on a team to win the title.

DraftKings Promo Code for the NCAAB Matchups in Indy

Before we dive into handicapping tonight’s elite college hoops slate, let’s make sure we have all the essential details locked in. Securing this welcome bonus for Illinois vs. UConn and Michigan vs. Arizona is incredibly straightforward.

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Guaranteed Bonus + 100% Future Boost Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 4, 2026

College $200 in Bonus Bets and a Future Boost

If you have been looking to elevate your betting strategy, new customers can use this welcome offer to get some serious leverage. By activating the DraftKings promo code offer, you are looking at $200 in bonus bets just for placing a simple $5 wager on tonight’s college hoops slate. It’s guaranteed, so the result doesn’t matter.

That $200 reward isn’t just one lump sum. It is credited to your account as eight separate $25 bonus bets. This structure is fantastic because it gives us the flexibility to spread our action across multiple games, including the matchup for the title on Monday night.

NCAAB Odds for Saturday Night

Here is a look at the current morning line odds for tonight’s premier matchups:

Matchup Spread Total (O/U) #13 Illinois Fighting Illini vs #7 UConn Huskies Illinois -2.5 139.5 #3 Michigan Wolverines vs #2 Arizona Wildcats Michigan -1.5 157.5

The action is taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Illinois Fighting Illini will take on the UConn Huskies in the first matchup. The Huskies lean heavily on center Tarris Reed Jr., an absolute force on the glass, while Illinois relies on the size and rebounding of David Mirkovic.

Then, the #3 Michigan Wolverines will face the #2 Arizona Wildcats. Michigan’s offense has been spectacular. They heavily feature forward Yaxel Lendeborg, who has racked up 84 points in the tournament. Arizona will counter that firepower with high-scoring duo of Brayden Burries and Koa Peat.

Potential Payouts

These are the examples of payouts you’ll receive from basic wagers:

Michigan -1.5 (-111): If yoy place a $25 bet on Michigan to cover the spread, we are looking at $22.52 in pure profit.

If yoy place a $25 bet on Michigan to cover the spread, we are looking at $22.52 in pure profit. Illinois/UConn Under 139.5 (-109): A $25 wager on the under would win you $22.94 in profit.

How to Activate This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming this sportsbook bonus is a quick process, and there is no complicated promo code necessary to get started. To activate the offer and join the action, just follow these simple steps:

Register: Create and register a new DraftKings account here by providing your standard personal information.

Create and register a new DraftKings account here by providing your standard personal information. Deposit: Make an initial deposit of at least $5 using one of the platform’s secure methods.

Make an initial deposit of at least $5 using one of the platform’s secure methods. Bet: Place a $5 wager

After taking these steps, you’ll have a $200 bonus and 100% future boost for college basketball.

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