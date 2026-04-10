DraftKings Promo Code: Claim New $300 Bonus for Diamondbacks-Phillies, MLB, NBA, Golf This Weekend

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Get excited to redeem a newly upgraded DraftKings promo code offer to use on an awesome weekend of sports. Across golf and a bunch of NBA and MLB regular season game, there is a ton to get into.







Create a new account and place a $5 wager across any sport and market, and get $300 in bonus bets credited to your account with a winning wager.

DraftKings Promo Code for MLB, NBA, Golf Bonus

Getting started with DraftKings is a seamless process for new users eager to bet on today’s exciting baseball slate. Here is a quick breakdown of everything you need to know regarding the current welcome offer:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified April 10th, 2026

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $300 in Bonus Bets

For new DraftKings customers looking to maximize their expected value, activating this offer is a straightforward play. Simply create your account and place a qualifying $5 wager on any MLB market, whether you are backing the 6-6 Chicago Cubs or taking a flyer on the 7-6 Arizona Diamondbacks. To ensure your action qualifies, we put a lot of stock in checking the consensus odds; your initial wager must be on a market priced at -500 or longer. It is crucial to remember that this payout is not guaranteed—you must win your initial bet to trigger the reward.

Should you correctly identify a winning angle, DraftKings will instantly credit your account with $300 in bonus bets. The sportsbook distributes this payout as twelve $25 bonus bets, allowing savvy bettors to systematically spread their exposure across futures prices or multiple longshot picks over the coming days. Remember to execute your strategy quickly, as all bonus bets will expire after 7 days.

Use Your DraftKings MLB Bonus Tonight

If you are looking to put your DraftKings promo into action, here is a look at tonight’s scheduled matchups, complete with the latest moneyline and total odds:

Game Moneyline Odds Total (Over/Under) Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs Pirates +119 / Cubs -143 O/U 6.5 (O -122 / U +102) Arizona Diamondbacks at Philadelphia Phillies Diamondbacks +153 / Phillies -186 O/U 8.5 (O -108 / U -112)

Pirates at Cubs (2:20 PM ET)

When evaluating this matchup, it does stand to reason that the starting pitching dictates the consensus odds. The Chicago Cubs (-143) send Shota Imanaga to the mound, who has flashed high-leverage potential with a 9.9 K/9 strikeout rate over his first 10 innings. He is supported by Nico Hoerner, who is currently tearing the cover off the ball with a .333 average, a 1.001 OPS, and 9 RBIs. The 7-5 Pittsburgh Pirates counter with Carmen Mlodzinski and a lineup brimming with upside, anchored by Ryan O’Hearn (.350 AVG, 1.074 OPS, 11 RBIs) and Oneil Cruz (.292 AVG, .916 OPS, 12 RBIs). With a uniquely low total of 6.5, the market is projecting a tight, low-scoring affair.

Diamondbacks at Phillies (6:40 PM ET)

The 6-6 Philadelphia Phillies (-186) are heavy home favorites against the Arizona Diamondbacks. We put a lot of stock in strikeout metrics, and Phillies probable pitcher Jesús Luzardo brings elite swing-and-miss stuff, sporting a massive 12.789 K/9 rate across 12.2 innings. Philadelphia also boasts power bats like Kyle Schwarber (.852 OPS, 6 RBIs) and Bryce Harper (7 RBIs). However, Arizona’s Michael Soroka takes the hill backed by Corbin Carroll, who provides tremendous offensive equity with his .333 batting average, 1.098 OPS, and 11 RBIs.

How to Sign Up With This DraftKings Offer

It is never too early to look at your daily betting card and lock in your action. Follow these straightforward steps to set up your account and capitalize on this high-value offer: