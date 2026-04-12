DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $300 in Bonus Bets to End the NBA Regular Season

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than the final games of the NBA season. The intensity is off the charts, and it presents a real chance to build up our bankrolls before the postseason begins. If you are looking for a nice pay day, register here to unlock the latest DraftKings promo code offer.

By placing a first-time $5 wager, you can receive $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins. Let’s dive into the board and see how we can tackle tonight’s slate together.

Win $300 Bonus with This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Before we get into the heavy handicapping, here is the morning line on everything you need to know about claiming this latest welcome offer from DraftKings Sportsbook:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 12, 2026

Start with a $5 Bet on Any NBA Game

For new DraftKings customers looking to get in on tonight’s action, the latest DraftKings promo code offer unlocks a high-upside opportunity. I am always chasing that value, and placing a first-time qualifying wager of just $5 on a market with odds of -500 or longer makes you eligible to receive $300 in bonus bets. It is crucial to remember that this bonus is not guaranteed—we actually have to pick a winner, as your initial wager must successfully settle as a win to trigger the promotional payout.

If our $5 bet on the Jazz or Lakers comes through, your $300 bonus will be paid out as twelve separate $25 bonus bets. I absolutely love this setup. It allows us to spread our promotional funds across multiple wagers throughout the upcoming NBA schedule. You can play it safe or use them to chase some exotic bets. Just keep in mind that these bonus bets are only available for up to a week and will expire after 7 days, so we will want to put them to use quickly once they hit your account.

NBA Matchups on Sunday with Playoff Implications

If you want to know how I’m placing these bets tonight, let’s look at the numbers. Here are the current consensus odds for the scheduled matchups:

Matchup Point Spread Total (O/U) Utah Jazz @ Los Angeles Lakers LAL -13.5 236.5 Denver Nuggets @ San Antonio Spurs SAS -10.5 232.5

Utah Jazz at Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers are massive 13.5-point home favorites at Crypto.com Arena, and it is easy to see why when you look at the mismatches. Luka Dončić has been putting up MVP-caliber numbers for Los Angeles, averaging an incredible 33.5 points and 8.3 assists per game.

With Austin Reaves (23.3 PPG) and LeBron James (21.0 PPG, 7.2 APG) complementing the attack, L.A. draws a highly favorable matchup against a struggling Utah defense. The Jazz surrender a league-worst 126.0 points per game and carry a -7.9 net rating. Even with Lauri Markkanen dropping 26.7 points per night for Utah, slowing down the Lakers’ offensive firepower will be a tall task. Keying the Lakers on the moneyline could be a safe route to securing our bonus.

Denver Nuggets at San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio enters this contest laying 10.5 points, backed by an elite 8.3 team net rating and the sheer dominance of Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs’ big man is stuffing the stat sheet with 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 3.1 blocks per game.

However, Denver brings the league’s top-ranked scoring offense at 122.0 points per game. Nikola Jokić is effectively averaging a triple-double with 27.8 points, 12.9 boards, and 10.9 assists (including 34 triple-doubles on the season), while Jamal Murray adds 25.4 points per contest. With both offenses capable of explosive runs, targeting the 232.5-point Over could be an excellent way to utilize tonight’s DraftKings offer.

Preparing to Bet on the NBA Playoffs

Because these are the final games of the NBA season, now is the time to start sharpening our playoff strategies. We are in this together, and if we hit our qualifying $5 bet tonight, we’ll have twelve $25 bonus bets to play with just as the postseason tips off.

Playoff basketball is a different beast—rotations shorten, defense tightens, and the pace slows down. Having those extra bonus bets in our bankroll allows us to confidently target series props or piece together player prop parlays for a bigger payout, all without risking our own cash.

DraftKings Promo Code: Guide to Sign up

Getting started is a straightforward process, and the best part is that no DraftKings promo code is necessary to take advantage of this welcome bonus. To claim your opportunity for $300 in bonus bets, just follow these simple steps:

Register your account: Create a new account here. You will be prompted to register using standard personal information (such as your name, email address, physical address, and date of birth) to verify your identity. Fund your bankroll: Once your registration is complete and your identity is verified, make a first-time deposit of at least $5. DraftKings offers a variety of secure deposit methods, making it incredibly easy to link your preferred payment option. Place your qualifying wager: With your account funded, head over to the NBA betting markets. Place a real-money wager of at least $5 on the Jazz vs. Lakers game—or on any other qualifying market with odds of -500 or longer.

If your initial $5 bet is a winner, DraftKings will instantly credit your account with $300 in bonus bets once the wager settles.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.