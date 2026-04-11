DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $300 Bonus for Twins-Blues Jays, MLB, Golf Saturday

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The Saturday slate features a ton of fun events, headlined by golf and a bunch of MLB games, and you can receive a newly upgraded DraftKings promo code offer to get your new account started.







All new users can set up a new account and place a $5 wager across any sport and market, and if that initial wager settles as a win you will be able to redeem $300 in bonus bets.

DraftKings Promo Code for $300 Bonus

Before locking in your qualifying $5 wager on today’s non-conference MLB slate, it does stand to reason to review the raw details of this exclusive offer. Here is what you need to know:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified April 11th, 2026

DraftKings Promo Code: Win $300 in Bonus Bets on a $5 Wager

For eligible “new DraftKings customers,” this is a premier opportunity to build a sustainable bankroll by identifying a high-probability winner on today’s MLB slate. We put a lot of stock in finding value, and by placing a qualifying $5 wager on odds of -500 or longer, you can unlock a massive $300 payout in bonus bets. The catch—and where your analytical skills come into play—is that this bonus is not guaranteed; you absolutely must win your initial wager to claim the reward.

If you successfully predict a winner in either of today’s non-conference clashes, the $300 reward hits your account as twelve $25 bonus bets. This structure is ideal for bettors looking to spread their exposure across multiple picks or future baseball matchups. Just keep an eye on the calendar—these bonus bets will expire after 7 days, so you will need to be proactive in finding your next edge.

Best Way to Use Your DraftKings MLB Bonus Tonight

Let’s look at the current odds and scheduled first pitches for a couple fun games on the MLB schedule today:

Matchup Time (ET) Moneyline Total (O/U) Minnesota Twins at Toronto Blue Jays 3:07 PM ET TOR -112 / MIN -108 8.0 (O -108 / U -112) Athletics at New York Mets 4:10 PM ET NYM -163 / ATH +135 7.5 (O -112 / U -108)

Matchup Highlights & Key Stats

Minnesota Twins vs. Toronto Blue Jays

The tightest pricing on the board features Toronto as a slight -112 home favorite. We put a lot of stock in swing-and-miss metrics, and Toronto will send Eric Lauer to the mound, who has posted an elite 11.045 K/9 across 7.1 innings of work so far. He will have the offensive support of Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who is crushing the ball with a .304 batting average and an .864 OPS. The Twins counter with Joe Ryan, who is generating plenty of strikeouts himself with a 10.674 K/9, though his 4.395 ERA shows some early vulnerability. The market is pricing this game perfectly, so picking a winner here requires threading the needle.

Athletics vs. New York Mets

If you want the safest route for your qualifying bet, the Mets are the heaviest favorites on the board at -163. This line makes complete sense when you look at the starting pitching mismatch. New York’s Kodai Senga has been dominant, maintaining a 3.086 ERA while striking out 16 batters (a staggering 12.343 K/9 rate) over his first 11.2 innings. Offensively, the Mets are led by Luis Robert Jr., who is hitting .326 with a .928 OPS and 7 RBIs. The Athletics are a massive longshot (+135) hoping to spring an upset behind Jacob Lopez, who has been highly erratic with a 6.48 ERA and a 2.28 WHIP over 8.1 innings. Given Senga’s elite form, the game features a low 7.5 run total.

How to Activate This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Getting your account funded and securing your chance at $300 in bonus bets for matchups like the Twins vs. Blue Jays or the Athletics vs. Mets is an effortless process. Follow these straightforward steps to capture the value: