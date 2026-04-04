DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 Bonus for Arizona-Michigan + UConn-Illinois

Gear up for what should be a fantastic Final Four when you redeem this DraftKings promo code offer, and receive a generous welcome offer while doing so. Use this opportunity to dive into the UConn vs. Illinois and Arizona vs. Michigan games on Saturday on DraftKings with a bonus in hand.
Create a new account and place your first wager for at least $5, which will redeem a $200 bonus. DraftKings will instantly send that bettor eight individual bonus bets, with each worth $25 a piece. Players will have a full seven (7) days to use the awarded bonus bets.
DraftKings Promo Code for Final Four Bonus
Before we dive into the odds and matchups, here is a quick breakdown of the welcome offer details:
|DraftKings Promo Code
|No Code Needed
|New User Offer
|Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus + 100% Profit Boost
|Terms and Conditions
|21+ and Present in Participating States
|Date Last Verified
|April 4th, 2026
DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200
For sharp bettors looking to capitalize on tonight’s action-packed college basketball slate, new DraftKings customers can unlock a highly rewarding sign-up offer. By activating the current DraftKings promo code, you can earn $200 in bonus bets just for placing a $5 wager on any matchup. Whether you are targeting the heavyweights in the Michigan vs. Arizona battle or hunting for a longshot in the Illinois vs. UConn showdown, this promo provides fantastic upside. It does stand to reason that there is a catch: this bonus is not guaranteed. You must win your initial wager to receive the reward, and your qualifying bet must be placed on a market with odds of -500 or longer.
If your analytical read is correct and that first $5 college hoops bet cashes, DraftKings will credit your account with the $200 bonus, paid out as eight individual $25 bonus bets. We put a lot of stock in proper bankroll management, and this payout format provides excellent flexibility to spread your action across multiple games as the week progresses. Keep a close eye on the calendar, however, as these bonus bets will expire after seven days and must be utilized before they vanish from your account.
Final Four Betting Preview via DraftKings
Here are the current lines for the Final Four on Saturday:
|Matchup
|Spread
|Total (O/U)
|Illinois Fighting Illini vs. UConn Huskies
|ILL -1.5
|139.5
|Michigan Wolverines vs. Arizona Wildcats
|MICH -1.5
|157.5
The Final Four is headlined by a massive showdown between the two No. 1 seeds in the Michigan Wolverines and the Arizona Wildcats. We’ve seen time and time again that elite guard play dictates tournament success, and Michigan’s offense is firing on all cylinders thanks to Elliot Cadeau. Cadeau provides incredible service for Yaxel Lendeborg. Arizona will look to counter inside with Koa Peat, who has been dominant..
In the evening’s other Final Four matchup, the Illinois Fighting Illini take on the UConn Huskies. The Huskies possess a dominant frontcourt presence in center Tarris Reed Jr. Illinois will rely heavily on the scoring of Keaton Wagler to try and crack UConn’s physical interior defense.
How to Activate This DraftKings Promo Code for the Final Four
Getting started with this fantastic welcome bonus is a straightforward process, and the best part for bettors is that no promo code is necessary to be entered. Just follow these simple, actionable steps to get your piece of tonight’s college basketball slate:
- Register Your Account: Click on any of the promotional links provided to be securely directed to the DraftKings registration page. You will need to create and register a new account by providing standard personal information, such as your name, email address, physical address, and date of birth.
- Fund Your Bankroll: Once your account is set up and verified, head over to the cashier section. You must deposit a minimum of $5 using one of the secure banking methods available on the platform.
- Place Your Bet: Making that qualifying deposit is all it takes to activate the offer. You are now ready to hunt for value and place your first bet on the Michigan vs. Arizona showdown, the Illinois vs. UConn clash, or any other market on the board!