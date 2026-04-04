DraftKings Promo Code: Claim $200 Bonus for Arizona-Michigan + UConn-Illinois

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This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Gear up for what should be a fantastic Final Four when you redeem this DraftKings promo code offer, and receive a generous welcome offer while doing so. Use this opportunity to dive into the UConn vs. Illinois and Arizona vs. Michigan games on Saturday on DraftKings with a bonus in hand.







Create a new account and place your first wager for at least $5, which will redeem a $200 bonus. DraftKings will instantly send that bettor eight individual bonus bets, with each worth $25 a piece. Players will have a full seven (7) days to use the awarded bonus bets.

DraftKings Promo Code for Final Four Bonus

Before we dive into the odds and matchups, here is a quick breakdown of the welcome offer details: