DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $300 Bonus for MLB, NBA Play-In Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The NBA Play-In Tournament is underway, and new bettors can claim a valuable welcome offer by activating the latest DraftKings promo code offer. Place a $5 qualifying wager to get $300 in bonus bets with a win. Click here to start signing up.

This promotion can be applied directly to the high-stakes schedule, highlighted by a star-studded showdown between the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns. If you are looking to get in on the postseason action, this guide will explain exactly how new DraftKings users can take advantage of this welcome offer to build their bankrolls during these crucial NBA matchups.

Best DraftKings Promo Code for NBA Matchups

Before the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns tip off, new users can easily lock in this lucrative sportsbook welcome offer. Securing your bonus is incredibly straightforward, as there is no manual promo code required during registration.

To activate the offer, simply create a new account, make a qualifying deposit, and place a $5 wager on any market. If your $5 bet on the NBA Play-In Tournament, or any other eligible event, is a winner, DraftKings will credit your account with $300 in bonus bets.

Here is a quick breakdown of the promotional offer:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Bonus Last Verified On April 17, 2026

If your first bet is successful, your account will instantly be credited with the $300 bonus. Rather than one lump sum, this reward is paid out as twelve separate $25 bonus bets, giving you plenty of flexibility to spread your action across multiple postseason games. Map out your upcoming wagers carefully, as these bonus bets will expire after seven days, leaving you with exactly a week to utilize them before they are removed from your account.

NBA Play-In Tournament Betting Preview, Odds

Here is a look at the latest DraftKings odds for the upcoming NBA Play-In Tournament matchups:

Matchup Point Spread Total (Over/Under) Charlotte Hornets @ Orlando Magic CHA -3.5 (-105) / ORL +3.5 (-115) 218.5 (O -108 / U -112) Golden State Warriors @ Phoenix Suns PHX -3.5 (-112) / GSW +3.5 (-108) 219.5 (O -112 / U -108)

Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns The matchup between Golden State and Phoenix features a star-studded offensive duel. Stephen Curry has been scorching hot for Golden State, dropping 35 points and sinking 7 three-pointers on 52.2% shooting in his Play-In Tournament game earlier this week. Phoenix counters with a lethal backcourt of their own; Jalen Green matched Curry by pouring in 35 points in his recent Play-In appearance, while Devin Booker added 22 points in that same game. With the Suns laying 3.5 points and a high total of 219.5, this matchup offers plenty of exciting angles for your promo.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic The Hornets hit the road as 3.5-point favorites against the Magic. Charlotte’s attack is heavily driven by LaMelo Ball, who stuffed the stat sheet with 30 points and 10 assists earlier this week, while Brandon Miller chipped in an efficient 23 points on 52.9% shooting. They face a tough individual matchup in Orlando’s Desmond Bane, who produced a massive 34 points on 62.5% from the field in his Play-In game, alongside Paolo Banchero’s 18 points and 4 assists. Given the elite scorers taking the floor, bettors will be keeping a close eye on the 218.5 over/under.

How to Unlock This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Securing your welcome offer ahead of the Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns matchup is a quick and simple process. Follow these straightforward steps to get your account set up before tip-off:

Register a new account: Sign up for a new sportsbook account by providing your standard personal information, such as your name, date of birth, and email address to verify your identity. There is no promo code necessary to enter during this registration process; simply signing up through the standard promotional links will automatically opt you in. Make a qualifying deposit: Once your account is verified, navigate to the cashier and deposit at least $5 using one of DraftKings’ secure payment methods. Place your first wager: Browse the NBA Play-In Tournament odds and place a real-money wager of at least $5 on the market of your choice. Claim your bonus: If your initial bet wins, DraftKings will reward your account with $300 in bonus bets.

Once your $5 qualifying bet is locked in, you can sit back and catch the Warriors and Suns clash, knowing you are just one winning ticket away from a massive $300 bonus to use for the rest of the postseason.