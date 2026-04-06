DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus for Michigan-UConn

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As UConn prepares to face Michigan for the National Championship game, you can get in on the action with a fantastic welcome offer. New users can capitalize on a lucrative welcome offer by activating the latest DraftKings promo code offer.







Simply register a new account, place a $5 qualifying wager on this matchup, and you will receive $200 in bonus bets. This is the perfect way to dive into this Michigan vs. UConn matchup while redeeming a bonus to get started.

DraftKings Promo Code for $200 Bonus Monday

Before diving into the analytics of this top-tier matchup between the UConn Huskies and the Michigan Wolverines, it is vital to understand the structure of this promotional offer. We put a lot of stock in welcome bonuses that allow bettors to significantly build their bankroll ahead of the college basketball postseason.

Here is a quick breakdown of the offer details:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 6th, 2026

With no manual code required, eligible new users can focus entirely on handicapping the game. Whether you are backing the high-scoring Wolverines at home or taking a chance on the defensive-minded Huskies to pull off the road upset, a winning $5 ticket is all it takes to unlock your $200 bonus.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets

New DraftKings customers can elevate their action on the college basketball slate by claiming this highly rewarding welcome offer. By placing a $5 qualifying wager on a market with odds of -500 or longer, you will receive $200 in bonus bets.

The $200 bonus is paid out in the form of eight separate $25 bonus bets, giving you ample opportunity to spread your action across multiple upcoming matchups and hunt for value in the consensus odds. Be sure to utilize your rewards promptly, as these bonus bets are only available for up to a week and will expire after 7 days.

Michigan vs. UConn Betting Preview via DraftKings

The UConn Huskies (29-5) takes on the Michigan Wolverines (31-3) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN tonight at 8:50 PM ET.

Bet Type UConn Huskies Michigan Wolverines Spread +6.5 (-108) -6.5 (-112) Moneyline +240 -298 Total Points Over 144.5 (-105) Under 144.5 (-115)

Odds as of April 6, 2026 from DraftKings.

The Michigan Wolverines enter this contest as 6.5-point favorites, marking a slight shift from the opening line of -7.5. This early line movement indicates some sharp respect for UConn. Michigan has been an absolute offensive juggernaut this NCAA Tournament, posting a staggering 94.4 points per game while outscoring opponents by an average margin of 21.6 points. However, their high-scoring attack will face a true test against a sturdy UConn Huskies defense that has consistently stifled opponents, allowing just 65.0 points per game.

While UConn’s offense averages a more methodical 73.2 points per game, their defensive efficiency has helped them maintain a solid +8.2 point differential on the year. Bettors looking at the totals market will find the line holding steady at the opening number of 144.5.

How to Activate Your DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Activating this exciting welcome bonus is a seamless process. The best part? No promo code is necessary to be entered manually to claim your reward. Just follow these simple steps to get your action down before tip-off: