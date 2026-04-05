DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus for Any Easter MLB, NBA Game

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All new users can redeem this DraftKings promo code offer to receive a bonus to use on all of the Easter MLB and NBA games, including the Rockets vs. Warriors late on the West Coast.







Create a new account and place your first wager for at least $5, which will redeem a $200 bonus. DraftKings will instantly send that bettor eight individual bonus bets, with each worth $25 a piece. Players will have a full seven (7) days to use the awarded bonus bets.

DraftKings Promo Code for NBA, MLB: Win $200 in Bonus Bets

Exclusive to new DraftKings customers, this promotional offer provides a serious injection of value for tonight’s NBA schedule. Getting started is a straightforward process whether you are backing heavy favorites or hunting for a longshot.

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus + 100% Profit Boost Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Date Last Verified April 5th, 2026

To qualify, simply place a $5 wager on an upcoming game and ensure your bet sits at odds of -500 or longer. It goes without saying that you have to handicap this correctly—the bonus is not guaranteed, as you must win your initial qualifying wager to unlock the reward.

If your read on the market is correct and your $5 bet cashes, the $200 in bonus bets is distributed as eight individual $25 bonus bets. This allows you to diversify your portfolio and spread your action across multiple matchups. It does stand to reason that you shouldn’t sit on these tokens too long; they expire after 7 days, so deploy them strategically on the NBA schedule before they vanish from your account.

Use Your DraftKings NBA Bonus Tonight

Let’s lay out the odds for two games on today’s slate, courtesy of DraftKings:

Matchup Point Spread Total (Over/Under) Toronto Raptors @ Boston Celtics BOS -9.5 (-115) / TOR +9.5 (-105) 221.5 (O -108 / U -112) Houston Rockets @ Golden State Warriors HOU -4.5 (-105) / GSW +4.5 (-115) 224.5 (O -112 / U -108)

When evaluating the board to put your promo to work, the Raptors vs. Celtics clash presents a fascinating, sizable spread. Boston enters as a heavy 9.5-point home favorite, backed by a stellar 6.9 Net Rate and a lockdown defense surrendering just 107.1 points per game. We’ve seen time and time again that the star power of Jaylen Brown (28.7 PPG) and Jayson Tatum (21.4 PPG, 9.9 RPG) commands massive respect from oddsmakers. They face a Toronto squad looking to cover the number behind RJ Barrett (19.2 PPG) and Scottie Barnes (18.2 PPG, 7.5 RPG).

Out West, the Rockets vs. Warriors matchup shows Houston laying 4.5 points on the road. The Rockets boast a solid 4.3 Net Rate, anchored by a league-leading 54.7% total rebound percentage. Their offense flows through Kevin Durant, who is pouring in 25.8 points per game, alongside Alperen Sengun (20.6 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 6.2 APG). For Golden State to pull off the home upset, they need to overcome a -0.5 Net Rate by relying heavily on Stephen Curry’s 27.2 points and 4.5 made three-pointers per game, who is making his return from a lengthy absence.

How to Sign Up With This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Claiming your bonus ahead of the April 05 Eastern Time matchups is a seamless process. The most important detail to remember is that absolutely no promo code is necessary to lock in this welcome offer.

To get started, create and register your new account. DraftKings will prompt you for standard personal information—such as your full name, email address, date of birth, and physical address—to verify your identity.

Once your account is officially verified, fund your bankroll by depositing a minimum of $5 using one of the platform’s secure methods. From there, navigate to the NBA betting markets, locate your preferred matchup, and place your qualifying wager to fully activate the offer.