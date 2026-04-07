DraftKings Promo Code: $300 Bonus For NBA, MLB, More

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services A new DraftKings promo code offer has arrived, and it gives new users $300 in bonus bets guaranteed for a busy week in sports. Wager just $5 on the NBA, MLB or golf this week and get $300 in bonus bets credited to your account. Click here to sign up.

DraftKings Promo Code: New $300 Bonus

Activating this welcome bonus is a highly efficient process. There is no manual entry required; simply registering through a promotional link automatically binds the offer to your new profile.

Here is a clear, structural breakdown of the current DraftKings promotion:

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $300 bonus Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Information Confirmed April 7

DraftKings Promo Code: Get $300 Betting Bonus

This structured offer is exclusively available for new DraftKings customers looking to capitalize on today’s MLB action and more. To qualify, you must create your account, make a deposit, and place a $5 qualifying wager on any market carrying odds of -500 or longer (e.g., -300 or +150). Once you do that, you will receive the $300 in bonus bets.

DraftKings will credit your account with $300 in bonus bets, distributed mathematically as 12 individual $25 tokens. This multi-token distribution is a highly advantageous structure, allowing you to diversify your risk across multiple events rather than concentrating your entire bonus on a single outcome. These bonus bets expire after 7 days, providing a full week to put your tokens to work.

DraftKings MLB Tuesday Odds

Whether you are identifying positive expected value in a home favorite or backing an underdog based on advanced metrics, here is the complete slate of tonight’s MLB odds to help you deploy your DraftKings promo:

Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets Moneyline: Mets -163 / Diamondbacks +135 Total: O/U 7

San Diego Padres at Pittsburgh Pirates (10:40 PM) Moneyline: Pirates -156 / Padres +129 Total: O/U 6

(10:40 PM) Milwaukee Brewers at Boston Red Sox (10:45 PM) Moneyline: Red Sox -156 / Brewers +129 Total: O/U 7

(10:45 PM) Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto Blue Jays (11:07 PM) Moneyline: Dodgers -149 / Blue Jays +123 Total: O/U 8

(11:07 PM)

Tonight’s Top Matchups

Brewers @ Red Sox Boston looks to defend Fenway Park with ace Garrett Crochet on the mound. He faces a stiff test against the Brewers’ lineup, specifically Christian Yelich. The Milwaukee outfielder is producing tremendous contact quality, generating a .395 batting average, 9 RBI, and a massive 1.018 OPS through 38 at-bats. The Brewers turn to Jacob Misiorowski, making this arguably the top pitching matchup of the night.

Dodgers @ Blue Jays The Dodgers enter Rogers Centre as road favorites, supported by a balanced offensive attack and elite run prevention. Yoshinobu Yamamoto takes the mound for Los Angeles. Offensively, Shohei Ohtani continues to post top-tier metrics; through 39 at-bats, he owns a .926 OPS with 4 extra-base hits and 7 RBI, making his player props a logical target for your wagers.

Additional Betting Markets: Golf + NBA

For bettors looking to diversify their portfolio beyond the baseball diamond, the broader sports schedule offers several alternative avenues to target value. Golf enthusiasts can analyze outright winner and placement markets for the prestigious tournament at Augusta this weekend. Meanwhile, the NBA hardwood features a solid slate of matchups to evaluate, including the Charlotte Hornets taking on the Boston Celtics, the Miami Heat facing the Toronto Raptors, and the Houston Rockets matching up against the Phoenix Suns.

Secure Your DraftKings Promo Code Offer Today

Securing this welcome bonus is a simple process designed to get your account funded before the games start. Because no manual promo code is necessary, simply signing up through the promotional links automatically verifies your eligibility.

Start by creating and registering a new DraftKings Sportsbook account here. The platform will require standard personal information—such as your full name, physical address, email address, and date of birth—to securely verify your identity and age.

Once your account is successfully registered and verified, deposit a minimum of $5 using one of DraftKings’ available secure payment methods. With your bankroll funded, the final step is to place your $5 qualifying wager on any market with -500 odds or longer.

From there, you will have seven days to put your $300 in bonus bets to use.