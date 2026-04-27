DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code: Get New $100 Bonus for NBA, NHL, MLB Instantly

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services With a ton of postseason action tonight across the NBA and NHL, you have a perfect opportunity to unlock the DraftKings Arkansas promo code offer. Bet just $5 on any matchup and get $100 in bonus bets guaranteed after you click here and sign up.

DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code For NBA, NHL

Claiming your welcome bonus for is a streamlined process. You can secure this offer without needing to enter any code. Review the essential data points of the welcome offer below:

DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code No Code Needed (Click Link) New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $100 in bonus bets instantly Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Information Confirmed April 27th

DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code Overview: Bet $5, Get $300

For new DraftKings customers, the latest DraftKings Arkansas promo code presents a highly lucrative entry point. By placing a simple $5 qualifying wager on odds of -500 or longer, you will instantly unlock up to $100 in bonus bets. Crucially, this bonus is guaranteed—the outcome of your initial qualifying bet does not matter to trigger the reward.

Upon placing your initial $5 bet, the $100 payout is credited to your account as twelve individual $25 bonus bets rather than a single lump sum. This segmented structure provides tactical flexibility, allowing you to diversify your action across the rest of the postseason slate. Bettors must deploy these wagers efficiently, as the bonus bets will expire exactly 7 days from the time of issuance.

Use Your DraftKings NBA Promo Tonight

If you are looking to put your promotional funds to work, tonight’s NBA Postseason slate offers three intriguing matchups. Here are the current spreads and totals mapping out tonight’s action:

Matchup Spread Total (O/U) Detroit Pistons @ Orlando Magic DET -2.5 215.5 Oklahoma City Thunder @ Phoenix Suns OKC -10.5 214.5 Minnesota Timberwolves @ Denver Nuggets DEN -11.5 222.5

Minnesota Timberwolves @ Denver Nuggets Despite trailing in the series 3-1, the Nuggets return home as massive 11.5-point favorites against the Timberwolves. A big reason why this is the case is the injuries to Anthony Edwards and Donte DiVincenzo. The Timberwolves won Game 4, but it was costly as they lost their star player and a key rotation player.

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Phoenix Suns The Thunder head into Phoenix as heavy 10.5-point road favorites, analytically backed by a dominant 11.1 Net Rating. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been nearly unguardable for Oklahoma City, averaging a staggering 34.7 points per game on 54.1% shooting from the floor, to go along with 8 assists and 12.7 free throw attempts in the series. Conversely, the Suns have struggled immensely, surrendering 120 points per game to opponents. With Phoenix recording the highest defensive rating on the slate (123.1 points allowed per 100 possessions), OKC’s elite offense is mathematically primed for a high-scoring output.

Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff Games

The analytical value of your segmented bonus bets extends beyond the hardwood. For those looking to diversify their betting portfolio, tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff slate presents additional opportunities to utilize the funds provided by your DraftKings Arkansas promo code:

Flyers @ Penguins

Golden Knights @ Mammoth

Utilizing a bonus bet on either of these postseason matchups provides a calculated, risk-free entry into the hockey action.

Sign Up With DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code Welcome Offer

Unlocking your guaranteed bonus is a seamless process. Follow these logical steps to claim your reward: