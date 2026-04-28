DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code: Get $100 Bonus for NBA Playoffs + MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create your new account with the DraftKings Arkansas promo code offer and secure $100 in bonus bets guaranteed when you place a $5 bet. Click here to sign up and bet on games like Hawks vs. Knicks and more with your reward.

DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code For NBA, NHL Tonight

Here is the breakdown of the promotional terms:

DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code No Code Needed New DraftKings User Offer Bet $5, Get $100 in bonus bets Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Promo Confirmed April 28th, 2026

For new DraftKings customers seeking an edge in tonight’s action, the current DraftKings Arkansas promo code offers substantial upside. By placing a $5 qualifying wager, you instantly secure a $100 payout in bonus bets. It is essential to note that this return is not contingent on the outcome.

The $100 bonus is distributed as four distinct $25 bonus bets. This compartmentalized payout structure allows you to spread your exposure across multiple playoff matchups or other active betting markets. Strategic planning is required, as all issued bonus bets strictly expire seven days after being credited to your account.

DraftKings NBA Odds Tonight

For bettors analyzing tonight’s postseason slate, understanding the lines is the first step to identifying value. Here is the current odds breakdown for the evening’s key NBA matchups:

Atlanta Hawks @ New York Knicks | Spread: NYK -6.5 | Total: O/U 214.5

| NYK -6.5 | O/U 214.5 Portland Trail Blazers @ San Antonio Spurs | Spread: SAS -11.5 | Total: O/U 216.5

Atlanta Hawks @ New York Knicks The Knicks open as 6.5-point favorites at Madison Square Garden, supported by a robust +6.4 net rating. The underlying metric driving New York’s success is their dominance on the glass; they command a 53.2% total rebound percentage so far in this series. Superior rebounding translates directly to extra offensive possessions. Karl-Anthony Towns controls the interior for New York, posting a reliable double-double average of 21.0 points and 10.8 rebounds in the first four games. His production inside complements Jalen Brunson’s perimeter scoring. To keep this contest within the spread, the Hawks will need elite efficiency from CJ McCollum.

Portland Trail Blazers @ San Antonio Spurs San Antonio is laying a heavy 11.5 points at home, a number justified by their efficiency metrics. Victor Wembanyama remains a defensive anomaly for San Antonio, averaging 22.3 points, 7.0 rebounds, and a slate-breaking 3.3 blocks per game in this series. His rim protection is supported by a backcourt tandem of Stephon Castle and De’Aaron Fox. Portland will require high-volume production from Deni Avdija to challenge the double-digit spread.

Tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoff Slate

While the NBA offers distinct betting angles, tonight’s Stanley Cup Playoffs present additional markets for your consideration. If your initial qualifying wager is successful, you can deploy your accrued $25 bonus bet tokens across the NHL postseason.

Bruins vs. Sabres (BUF leads 3-1)

Wild vs. Stars (Series tied 2-2)

Ducks vs. Oilers (ANA leads 3-1)

Activate Your DraftKings Arkansas Promo Code Offer

Claiming this welcome bonus requires following a standard operating procedure. Notably, no manual DraftKings Arkansas promo code needs to be typed in during registration to qualify.

To structure your entry for the $100 in bonus bets, execute these steps before tip-off: