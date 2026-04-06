Detroit faces Orlando on 3-game win streak

Detroit Pistons (57-21, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (42-36, ninth in the Eastern Conference) Orlando, Florida; Monday,…

Detroit Pistons (57-21, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (42-36, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pistons -3.5; over/under is 225.5

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit will try to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Pistons take on Orlando.

The Magic are 24-25 against Eastern Conference opponents. Orlando is ninth in the Eastern Conference with 32.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Paolo Banchero averaging 7.2.

The Pistons are 36-12 in conference matchups. Detroit is the top team in the Eastern Conference with 57.7 points per game in the paint led by Jalen Duren averaging 14.5.

The Magic make 46.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than the Pistons have allowed to their opponents (44.3%). The Pistons average 10.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 12.0 per game the Magic allow.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. In the last meeting on March 1 the Pistons won 106-92 led by 29 points from Cade Cunningham, while Banchero scored 24 points for the Magic.

TOP PERFORMERS: Desmond Bane is averaging 20.4 points and 4.2 assists for the Magic. Banchero is averaging 21.3 points over the last 10 games.

Duren is scoring 19.5 points per game with 10.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Pistons. Daniss Jenkins is averaging 19.0 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 44.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 4-6, averaging 114.6 points, 40.3 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 123.1 points per game.

Pistons: 8-2, averaging 117.8 points, 44.1 rebounds, 31.2 assists, 10.3 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.2 points.

INJURIES: Magic: Jett Howard: day to day (ankle), Anthony Black: out (abdomen), Jonathan Isaac: out (knee).

Pistons: Tobias Harris: day to day (knee), Cade Cunningham: out (lung), Isaiah Stewart: out (calf), Duncan Robinson: day to day (hip).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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