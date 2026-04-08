Dabble Promo Code WTOP Scores $10 NBA, Golf Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By registering with the Dabble promo code WTOP, you will unlock $10 in bonuses right away. This offer arrives at a great time for sports fans, as they can lock in picks for the NBA, MLB and the Masters Tournament throughout the weekend. Click here to get in on this new user offer.

When you utilize this code to sign up for a new account, you will immediately get the $10 in bonuses credited to your account. There is no additional action or deposit required, which is one of the main aspects that sets this offer apart from several others in the daily fantasy industry.

For tonight, it is all about the NBA and MLB slates. Capitalize on afternoon MLB matchups like Brewers vs. Red Sox, Dodgers vs. Blue Jays and more before evening games like A’s vs. Yankees. Later tonight, we have a few important late-season NBA matchups with Hawks vs. Cavaliers, Timberwolves vs. Magic and Thunder vs. Clippers, too. You can use your $10 bonus to make any of the picks you want for these games. New users also can look into markets for the Masters, which start tomorrow. Make your picks for the overall tournament, or even just the first round tomorrow. Dabble is one of the most exciting daily fantasy apps out there, and you have a golden opportunity to capitalize on this welcome offer. Let’s go through how you can do so for this week’s events.

Dabble Promo Code WTOP: Overview

Dabble Promo Code WTOP New Dabble User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus Features New Feed, Entry Builder, Banter, etc. Promo Confirmed April 8 by WTOP

As we mentioned before, a deposit is not required for you to get the $10 bonus. Once you complete those sign-up steps, you will have your $10 in bonuses to use for your first entry. If you want the flexibility to make more than eight picks with your first entry, you will have to make a deposit, however. This allows you to load up to 12 picks into your entry and get up to a 1000x multiplier.

Masters Top Contenders With Dabble

Coming into the 90th ever Masters Tournament, we have 91 golfers in the field. Rory McIlroy is looking to win his second green jacket in a row, but he will have to outduel several other perennial contenders this weekend. Let’s take a look at the players you can pick to finish in the top five or not this weekend:

Scottie Scheffler

Jon Rahm

Xander Schauffele

Bryson DeChambeau

Ludvig Aberg

Rory McIlroy

You can also look into making picks for who will finish in the top 10 and top 20 with Dabble. Toggle through all of the options and make your picks to construct your first entry.

Sign-Up Details With Dabble Promo Code WTOP

To claim this offer, you will have to click here and go through the registration process. During this process, you will have to enter basic identifying information, like your legal name, date of birth, address, etc. Make sure you also input the promo code WTOP when prompted to ensure that you get the $10 bonus. From there, just go to the NBA, MLB or PGA section to start making your picks and constructing your first entry. You will be able to use your $10 in bonuses to complete this play.