Dabble Promo Code WTOP: Grab $10 Masters, NBA, MLB Sunday DFS Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services We have a loaded day of sports action between the NBA, MLB and the Masters, and the Dabble promo code WTOP offers a quick way to play daily fantasy for any sport you are interested in. Just sign up here to instantly unlock $10 in bonuses for any entries you want to make.





Much of the focus will be on the Masters today, as we enter the final round for the biggest tournament of the year. We are set up for a thrilling final round with Cameron Young and Rory McIlroy both tied at 11 under. Sam Burns (-10) and Shane Lowry (-9) are both in striking range, too. Dabble has plenty of markets for the final round to enhance your viewing experience.

It is also a big day for the NBA, as the regular season will come to a close. Some stars will sit out today as their teams are locked into playoff positions, but others will play as they either try to maximize playoff seeding or avoid the play-in.

We also have a significant MLB slate today. You can make picks for any of today’s games, including Rangers vs. Dodgers and the primetime Guardians vs. Braves battle.

Sign up now and put your $10 in bonuses to use for any of today’s events.

Dabble Promo Code WTOP: $10 Bonus Details

Dabble Promo Code WTOP New Dabble User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus In-App Features New Feed, Entry Builder, Banter, etc. In-App Bonuses Spin and Win Deposit Match Up to 100%, Copy Cash and Rocket Boosts Offer Confirmed April 12th

There is one characteristic of this offer from Dabble that makes it unique in the daily fantasy industry. You do not have to worry about anything besides signing up to secure your bonuses. Many other platforms require making an initial deposit or entry to unlock rewards, but Dabble’s $10 bonus is credited upon sign-up.

After you sign up, you can use your $10 in bonuses to make an entry with up to eight picks. If you prefer to make more selections (up to 12 for a 1000x multiplier), you will have to make a deposit to unlock that flexibility.

Regardless, your $10 bonus can be used to make plays for any event on the sports schedule today.

Top Markets For Masters Final Round

When you head to the PGA section within the Dabble app, you will find that the “round strokes” markets at the top. These are some of the top options you will find within the app:

Scottie Scheffler over/under 69 strokes

Rory McIlroy over/under 70 strokes

Xander Scheuffele over/under 70 strokes

Hideki Matsuyama over/under 70.5 strokes

Tommy Fleetwood over/under 70.5 strokes

Ludvig Aberg over/under 70.5 strokes

Matt Fitzpatrick over/under 70.5 strokes

Collin Morikawa over/under 71 strokes

Chris Gotterup over/under 71 strokes

Jacob Bridgeman over/under 71 strokes

Set Up Account With Dabble Promo Code WTOP

Starting up your new account and securing your $10 bonus is easy. All you have to do is click here and go through the registration process. You will be asked to input basic identifying information, like your legal name, date of birth, mailing address, email and more. Make sure you also input the code WTOP during this process to secure your reward.

Once you complete those steps, you will be up and running with your new account and the $10 bonus. From there, start making your selections for your first entry with Dabble.