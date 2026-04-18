Dabble Promo Code WTOP: Grab $10 Bonus for the NBA Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services It’s time to talk some serious playoff basketball. If you’re tired of sitting on the sidelines with simple straight bets and want a real chance at a nice pay day, we need to talk about the Sleeper promo code WTOP. Right now, you can register here to redeem a $10 welcome bonus.

I love finding an edge when handicapping the NBA postseason, and there is nothing better than doing it with house money. Whether you’re targeting player predictions for tonight’s matchups in New York or looking ahead to any other game this week, taking advantage of this new-user welcome offer ensures you are ready to maximize your entries right from the opening tip.

Win up to 5,000X your cash on this daily fantasy app by making picks on top NBA players. There are several other bonuses to use after signing up, including rocket boosts and a deposit match.

Dabble Promo Code WTOP for NBA Postseason Matchups

Handicapping the playoffs requires discipline, but taking advantage of a great promo is a no-brainer. Before the Knicks and Hawks tip off their playoff clash at MSG, you can secure a generous bankroll boost. Whether I’m watching the game on Amazon Prime Video or sweating the live stats on my phone, here are the details for unlocking our bonus:

Dabble Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified April 18, 2026

By simply signing up with the Dabble promo code, users instantly receive a free $10 bonus—again, no deposit needed.

Keep in mind that this promotion is strictly reserved for new customers. To claim your bonus funds ahead of this highly anticipated playoff clash, you must meet the platform’s minimum age requirements and be physically located within a participating state. Once your account is set up, your bonuses will be instantly available to deploy on the Knicks, the Hawks, or any other matchups across the NBA postseason slate.

NBA Markets for Saturday

If you’re looking to put your Dabble promo to use, today’s schedule is packed with star power and intriguing scoring projections. We’re moving beyond basic bets here. Just like keying a heavy favorite in a trifecta at the track, building a winning ticket means finding the right anchor legs. Here is a breakdown of the five highest player points over/unders for tonight’s matchups:

Player Opponent Points Over/Under Prop Nikola Jokić Minnesota Timberwolves 28.5 Anthony Edwards Denver Nuggets 28.5 Jalen Brunson Atlanta Hawks 27.5 LeBron James Houston Rockets 25.5 Jamal Murray Minnesota Timberwolves 24.5

Tonight’s slate features some incredible heavyweight clashes, making these scoring props a prime target for our entries. At the top of the board, I’m absolutely keying Nikola Jokić in his massive showdown against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He will need every bit of that offense in a marquee shootout against Anthony Edwards, who matches Jokić with an identical 28.5-point prop line.

Over at Madison Square Garden, Jalen Brunson draws the Atlanta Hawks. After logging 26 points per game during the regular season, Brunson’s 27.5 over/under highlights the heavy offensive burden he continues to shoulder for New York.

Finally, the Lakers host the Rockets in Los Angeles, where LeBron James remains an elite focal point. Despite a regular-season average of 20.9 points per contest, oddsmakers have pushed his prop slightly higher to 25.5 tonight. Whether you back the steady dominance of Jokić or look for an explosive performance from Edwards in the Mile High City, these star-studded lines offer excellent building blocks for your ticket.

Guide for Using the Dabble Promo Code

Getting started with Dabble ahead of the April 18 postseason matchup is a straightforward process, and I want to make sure we’re maximizing every dollar before tip-off. Follow these steps to ensure you claim your full bonus:

First, you will need to create and register a new account here . The platform will ask you to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. During this registration process, promo code WTOP is required to opt into the promotion. The second your account is successfully registered, that free $10 bonus is yours—no deposit needed.