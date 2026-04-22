Dabble Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for the NBA Playoffs + MLB Picks (April 22)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you’re tired of watching from the sidelines and want a real chance at a nice pay day, we’ve got exactly what you need. Right now, new users can register here with the Dabble promo code WTOP to claim up to a $10 welcome bonus ahead of tonight’s Eastern Conference clash between the Orlando Magic and the Detroit Pistons.

This exclusive offer is strictly for first-time players. When you sign up, you’ll receive a $10 bonus, and it doesn’t even take a deposit. Then, you’ll have access to a Spin and Win deposit match, along with daily Rocket Boosts.

Whether you want to put those promotional funds to work on tonight’s Magic-Pistons game on ESPN or hold off for another NBA matchup later this week, this is the perfect opportunity to build your bankroll for the postseason.

Dabble Promo Code WTOP for NBA Postseason Matchups

Before the Magic and Pistons tip off, let’s look at the nuts and bolts of this welcome offer. Here’s the breakdown so you know exactly what you’re getting:

Dabble Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in a participating state Date Last Verified April 22, 2026

More Bonuses and Features

In addition to the $10 bonus, be sure to check out the other bonuses and features. For example, you can use one of the daily rocket boosts to supercharge your winnings. Try stopping the rocket before it crashes to receive the boost.

Dabble is a social fantasy app, so you can follow other customers and copy picks that you like. If anyone makes a copy of your pick, you’ll receive Copy Cash.

How to Use Your Bonus for NBA Wednesday

Now for the fun part—handicapping the board. If you want to chase bigger payouts tonight, the player points market is where we’re finding our edge. I’m targeting these five consensus points over/under props for tonight’s slate:

Player Opponent Points Over/Under Prop Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Phoenix Suns 31.5 Cade Cunningham Orlando Magic 28.5 Devin Booker Oklahoma City Thunder 22.5 Paolo Banchero Detroit Pistons 20.5 Jalen Williams Phoenix Suns 18.5

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is our morning line favorite for a massive night. His prop sits at a hefty 31.5 points. Even though he scored 25 points in Game 1, he draws a phenomenal matchup against a Phoenix Suns squad that is falling apart.

I’m also heavily keying in on Cade Cunningham. His line is set at 28.5, which feels like a steal compared to the blistering 39 points he dropped last time out.

For some excellent mid-tier value to anchor your entries, look at Devin Booker (22.5 O/U) and Paolo Banchero (20.5 O/U). Lastly, don’t sleep on Jalen Williams.

Grab $10 Bonus Today with the Dabble Promo Code

Ready to put these picks into action? Getting your bonus loaded for tonight’s Magic vs. Pistons showdown is simple. Just follow these steps to ensure you maximize your value: