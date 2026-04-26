Dabble Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for Raptors-Cavs, NBA Playoffs, MLB Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Let’s hit the ground running for the NBA postseason. If you are looking to move beyond simple picks and chase bigger payouts, I’ve got a fantastic welcome offer to add to our playbook. By signing up here with the Dabble promo code WTOP ahead the clash between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics, new users can lock in a $10 bonus.

We all know that handicapping playoff basketball can be tricky, but this introductory bonus gives us a nice safety net. You will get $10 in bonus funds just for signing up, and no deposit is needed.

Dabble Promo Code WTOP for NBA Fantasy Contests

Dabble Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Instant Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified April 26, 2026

To qualify for this new customer offer, you just need to meet the minimum age requirements and be physically located in a participating state. When you register, you’ll automatically receive the $10 bonus.

When the time comes to make a deposit, try using the “Spin and Win” offer. Spin the wheel to get a deposit match up to 100%. Plus, there are rocket boosts available every day, which can supercharge your winnings.

This is a social fantasy app, so you’ll find unique features. For example, you can follow other NBA fans on the news feed and copy picks that you like. If anyone makes a copy of your pick, you’ll get cash.

Using Your Bonus for NBA Playoff Games on Sunday

When we’re trying to maximize a promo like this, I always look for high-value targets. Targeting the highest point projections is a savvy way to guide our entry decisions. Here is a look at the five highest player points over/unders for tonight’s slate:

Player Opponent PPG in the Playoffs Points Over/Under Victor Wembanyama Portland Trail Blazers 20.0 27.5 Jaylen Brown Philadelphia 76ers 29.0 26.5 Tyrese Maxey Boston Celtics 27.0 26.5 Donovan Mitchell Toronto Raptors 25.7 26.5 LeBron James Houston Rockets 25.3 23.5

Let’s break down how we can attack these lines. Victor Wembanyama is staring at a massive 27.5-point consensus line. Even though he is averaging 20.0 points per game in the postseason, that came after leaving a game due to a concussion. If he returns, he may put up a big number.

Looking at the Eastern Conference, Jaylen Brown brings a slate-leading 29.0 points per game into tonight’s matchup against Philadelphia. With his over/under set at 26.5, I really like his chances for a nice pay day. The Sixers’ defense has struggled, posting a -9.4 Net Rating, making Brown’s scoring consistency very appealing.

On the flip side of that same game, Tyrese Maxey (27.0 PPG) also has his total set at 26.5. He is going to have to carry the offensive load, but keep in mind that he faces a steep challenge against a formidable Celtics team boasting a +9.4 Net Rating and gobbling up 53.7% of available rebounds.

Finally, veterans Donovan Mitchell (25.7 PPG) and LeBron James (25.3 PPG) both offer intriguing props at 26.5 and 23.5 points, respectively. Both stars are matched up against vulnerable defenses in the Toronto Raptors (+0.1 Net Rating) and Houston Rockets (-9.9 Net Rating). There is nothing better than backing proven stars when they have a real chance to exploit soft matchups.

Steps for Using the Dabble Promo COde

Getting set up on Dabble is a breeze. I’ve walked plenty of sports fans through this—just follow these steps to ensure you properly claim your bonus funds:

Create an Account: Click here to register. You will need to provide standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email) to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration phase, Dabble promo code WTOP is required to officially opt into this specific offer. Get $10 Bonus: You’ll instantly get a $10 bonus for NBA picks.

Keep in mind that Dabble has more options than just the NBA. Check out markets for MLB and the NHL playoffs.