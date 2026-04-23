Dabble Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for NBA Playoffs Picks (April 23)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services I know exactly how it feels to be stuck playing the same simple picks while watching others cash in on massive daily fantasy sports payouts. If you are ready to level up your strategy, sign up here with the Dabble promo code WTOP to unlock a welcome bonus. Win up to 5,000X your entries on the NBA playoffs by making picks on points, three pointers, rebounds and other stats.

Available for new users only, this welcome offer hands you a $10 bonus just for signing up. Then, you’ll be able to use daily rocket boosts to supercharge your winnings. This social fantasy app has many other unique features, including a news feed.

Dabble Promo Code WTOP for NBA Picks

As the Knicks head south to battle the Hawks, getting your account funded and ready is step one. Here is a quick look at the offer we are targeting tonight:

Dabble Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified April 23, 2026

Let’s break down exactly how this works. New Dabble customers can take advantage of this welcome offer to attack the current NBA postseason slate. When you sign up, you’ll be awarded with a $10 bonus.

When you’re ready to make your first deposit, be sure to use the “Spin and Win” offer. Spin the wheel to get a deposit match up to 100%.

NBA Projections for Thursday night

Once we have our bonus funds secured, it’s time to find the real value on tonight’s slate. We have some heavy-hitting matchups on the board, bringing massive player totals along with them. Here are the five highest points props I’m looking at tonight, alongside each player’s current postseason average:

Player Opponent PPG in the Postseason Points Over/Under Prop Anthony Edwards Denver Nuggets 26.0 28.5 Donovan Mitchell Toronto Raptors 31.0 27.5 Nikola Jokic Minnesota Timberwolves 24.5 27.5 Jamal Murray Minnesota Timberwolves 30.0 27.5 Jalen Brunson Atlanta Hawks 28.5 26.5

Tonight’s action is headlined by a brutal Western Conference showdown between the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards holds the highest prop of the night at 28.5. He is averaging 26.0 points per game through the postseason, meaning we’d need to see a real spike in his production to clear this morning line.

On the flip side, the Nuggets bring two massive props of their own. Jamal Murray is scorching hot, averaging 30.0 PPG. His 27.5 consensus line looks like a real chance for a nice pay day. Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic shares that same 27.5 line, despite posting a slightly lower 24.5 PPG in the playoffs so far.

Over in the East, Donovan Mitchell looks primed to dominate against the Toronto Raptors. He has been an absolute force, racking up 31.0 PPG, making his 27.5 line a fantastic value target. Finally, Jalen Brunson rounds out our top five as the Knicks visit State Farm Arena. He is posting 28.5 PPG and will look to confidently push past his 26.5-point total against the Hawks.

How to Register with the Dabble Promo Code

Claiming your daily fantasy sports bonus ahead of the New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks game is easy, but we need to be smart about it. Here is my exact strategy to maximize this offer:

First, create and register your new account here using your standard personal information. Make sure you enter Dabble promo code WTOP during sign-up to guarantee your eligibility.

You’ll instantly get a $10 bonus to use for NBA picks. In addition, you can check out markets for MLB and the NHL playoffs.