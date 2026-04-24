Dabble Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for NBA, NHL, MLB Picks (April 24)

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than the thrill of postseason basketball, especially when we’ve got a marquee matchup like the Philadelphia 76ers hosting the Boston Celtics. I’m here to make sure you’re ready to score a nice pay day for daily fantasy. If you’re a new user looking to get in on the action, you can sign up here with the Dabble promo code WTOP. Simply create an account to lock-in a $10 bonus.

We are focusing on the NBA playoff games on Friday night, but keep in mind that this bonus can be used for a variety of sports. Check out markets for MLB and the NHL playoffs.

Dabble Promo Code WTOP for NBA Picks

Before the Celtics and 76ers tip off their postseason clash, eligible new Dabble customers who meet local age requirements in participating states can easily activate this exclusive welcome offer. Here is a quick overview of the current promotion:

Dabble Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified April 24, 2026

Let’s talk strategy. Once you successfully register for a new account, you’ll get the $10 bonus. You can begin making picks on points, rebounds, three pointers, assists and other stats. When you are ready to make a deposit, be sure to use the “Spin and Win” offer. Get up to a 100% match for your first deposit. It even has daily rocket boosts, so you can supercharge your winnings.

## How to Use Your Bonus on Friday NightWhen I’m handicapping the slate and building my entries for tonight, I always start by looking at the highest projected scorers. Finding the right angles gives us a real chance at a lucrative night. Here are the five highest player points over/under props on the board:

Player Opponent PPG in the Postseason Points Over/Under Prop Tyrese Maxey Boston Celtics 25.0 26.5 Jaylen Brown Philadelphia 76ers 31.0 26.5 Victor Wembanyama Portland Trail Blazers 20.0 25.5 LeBron James Houston Rockets 23.5 24.5 Jayson Tatum Philadelphia 76ers 22.0 23.5

Jaylen Brown and Tyrese Maxey share the highest points prop on the morning line at 26.5, and I’m watching this matchup closely. Brown has been absolutely dominant this postseason, averaging 31.0 PPG. He’s facing a struggling Philadelphia squad with a -8.8 Net Rate that might still be without Joel Embiid (day-to-day, abdomen injury). On the other side of the court, Maxey (25.0 PPG) will have to shoulder the offensive load against a stout Celtics defense boasting an 8.8 Net Rate.

Looking elsewhere, Victor Wembanyama draws a massive 25.5 line. Despite being day-to-day under concussion protocol, Wemby is averaging 20.0 PPG. If he takes the floor, I’m placing my bets on him exploiting a major mismatch against a Portland Trail Blazers team currently sitting at a -4.9 Net Rate.

Finally, we have a prime opportunity to key in on LeBron James, who is staring down a 24.5 over/under. LeBron is posting 23.5 PPG and gets to face a Houston Rockets team bleeding points with a -12.2 Net Rate.

How to Sign Up with the Dabble Promo Code

To get started before the 76ers and Celtics tip off, you’ll need to create and register your new account here . During the quick registration process, simply provide your standard personal information to verify your identity and make sure you enter the Dabble promo code WTOP to qualify for the offer.

Once your account is set up, you’ll have a $10 bonus to use for NBA picks.