Dabble Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for NBA, MLB Picks Tuesday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you want a real chance to build your bankroll during the NBA playoffs, I’ve got exactly what you need. New users can take advantage of the Dabble promo code WTOP to claim an exclusive welcome offer ahead of tonight’s postseason clash between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets. Register here to start making picks on top NBA players with an instant bonus.

Here’s the deal: this promotion is strictly for new users and hands you a $10 bonus just for signing up. Whether you’re handicapping tonight’s Lakers-Rockets matchup or looking to deploy these bonus funds for any other NBA game this week, there’s nothing better than playing with house money to chase a nice pay day.

You’ll be able to take advantage of other perks on the app, starting with a “Spin and Win” deposit match. Spin the wheel to get up to a 100% deposit match. Then, be sure to use Rocket Boosts throughout the NBA playoffs to increase your winnings.

Details for the Dabble Promo Code WTOp

Before we place our picks for tonight’s postseason action, let’s look at the exact details of this exclusive signup offer.

Dabble Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Welcome Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified April 21, 2026

Simply register for a new account to gain this $10 bonus. Just keep in mind that this promotion is strictly reserved for folks who have never previously created a Dabble account. To successfully claim the bonus funds, you must meet your jurisdiction’s legal age requirements and be physically located in a participating state at the time of sign-up.

NBA Totals for Tuesday Night

If we’re looking to maximize our Dabble NBA promo tonight, targeting the highest projected scorers on the slate is a great place to start. I always look for value in the prop market, and here are the five highest player points over/under lines available for tonight’s matchups:

Player Opponent Points Over/Under Prop Victor Wembanyama Portland Trail Blazers 27.5 Tyrese Maxey Boston Celtics 26.5 Jaylen Brown Philadelphia 76ers 25.5 LeBron James Houston Rockets 24.5 Kevin Durant Los Angeles Lakers 24.5

Victor Wembanyama headlines the evening with a slate-high 27.5 points over/under. The San Antonio Spurs big man scored 35 points in their Game 1 win.

In an Eastern Conference clash, the Boston Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers. Jaylen Brown enters the contest after scoring 26 points in an easy win over a 76ers team that is without Joel Embiid. That means Tyrese Maxey is still shouldering a massive offensive burden for Philadelphia.

Out West, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers host the Houston Rockets. LeBron holds a 24.5 points prop, which is notably higher than his 19-point performance in Game 1. Houston’s Kevin Durant shares that identical 24.5 line, but we need to monitor his status closely. He is listed as day-to-day after missing their last matchup.

Steps to Register Using the Dabble Promo Code

Activating your bonus for tonight’s Lakers vs. Rockets matchup is quick and straightforward. Follow these steps to ensure we get the maximum value out of those bonus funds before the action gets underway:

Register Your Account: Begin by creating a new account here . You’ll need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity and confirm your eligibility. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, it is required that you enter Dabble promo code WTOP to opt-in and unlock the welcome offer. Grab $10 Bonus: Start using your $10 bonus for NBA picks.

While we have been discussing NBA action, keep in mind that you can use your bonus for MLB and the NHL playoffs.