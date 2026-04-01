Dabble Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for MLB, NBA Games (April 1)

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This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Sign up with the Dabble promo code WTOP in time for a fun baseball slate with a bunch of day games, and NBA games later in the evening. Of course, you can also start getting early looks into the Final Four this weekend as well.







How to Sign Up With the Dabble Promo Code WTOP

Creating a new account on Dabble is a quick and hassle-free process. New users can follow the step-by-step instructions betlow to get in on the action:

Click on any of the links on this page to start signing up, including .

After reaching a sign-up landing page, apply promo code WTOP.

Answer the necessary information sections to set up a new user profile.

Players will receive a $10 bonus after creating a new account.

Use these $10 in bonuses to make picks on the NBA, MLB or any other market.

All new users who create a new account and you will be able to receive a guaranteed $10 fantasy bonus to jumpstart your account.

Sign up with a new account to automatically receive a $10 sign-up bonus. The best part about this is that no deposit is required- all you need to do is set up your new account and you will receive this bonus.

Wednesday’s during baseball season means the day is filled with a lot of early games, starting as early as 12:15 p.m. ET with every team in action today. There are also nine NBA games to check out, including some fun matchups between the Celtics vs. Heat and Spurs vs. Warriors.

Activate the Dabble promo code WTOP to secure a $10 sign-up bonus, and start placing your entries from there.

Dabble Promo Code WTOP for $10 DFS Bonus

Dabble Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer $10 Daily Fantasy Bonus – No Deposit Required In-App Bonuses Spin and Win Deposit Match Up to 100%, Copy Cash and Rocket Boosts Features New Feed, Entry Builder, Banter, etc. Bonus Last Verified On April 1st, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This welcome offer is about as easy as it gets to take advantage of. Set up your new account and you will automatically unlock this $10 bonus, no strings attached! You can also take advantage of a deposit match up to 100% once you are already signed up as an additional way to set up your new account.

Dabble is a fantastic DFS application that allows you to combine your favorite player prop picks into an entry, across any sport. The more picks you add the higher the payout, but also the higher the risk.

Full NBA Schedule Wednesday, April 1st

Use Dabble to dive into the NBA slate tonight, and start placing your favorite entries. As mentioned earlier, there are a total of nine games on the schedule, starting at 7 p.m. ET.