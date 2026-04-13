Dabble Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for Mets-Dodgers, MLB Games Monday

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This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

All new DFS users can enjoy a fantastic DFS bonus for all MLB games today by activating the Dabble promo code WTOP. Create a new account using this promo code offer to receive a $10 bonus for any MLB game today, including a bunch of fun matchups headlined by the Mets vs. Dodgers late tonight in Los Angeles.



Sign up with a new account and you will automatically receive a $10 sign-up bonus. The best part about this is that no deposit is required- all you need to do is set up your new account and you will receive this bonus.

Dabble has you covered with player prop markets for to choose more or less than, and combine those picks into an entry. So, for the MLB, you can look at pitcher outs, strikeouts, hits allowed, while also looking at batter props such as total bases, hits+run+RBIs and much more. The fun of playing on Dabble is putting 2+ picks into an entry, knowing that the more picks per entry the higher payout but also the higher the risk.

So, make sure to activate the Dabble promo code WTOP to secure a $10 sign-up bonus, and start placing your entries from there.

Dabble Promo Code WTOP for $10 MLB Bonus

Dabble Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer $10 Daily Fantasy Bonus – No Deposit Required In-App Bonuses Spin and Win Deposit Match Up to 100%, Copy Cash and Rocket Boosts Features New Feed, Entry Builder, Banter, etc. Bonus Last Verified On April 13th, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

All you need to do to take advantage of this offer is to simply create a new account on Dabble and you will automatically unlock this $10 bonus. Once your account is set up, you will be able to start placing entries on your favorite MLB games today.

Use Dabble to place your favorite player prop picks for these games, adding more picks to an entry for higher payout, but also higher risk, as we detailed earlier. Below, we will go through all the steps to sign up.

How to Sign Up With the Dabble Promo Code WTOP

Creating a new account on Dabble is a quick and hassle-free process. Here is a step-by-step breakdown for new players:

Head to the app using the links anywhere on this page start signing up. This will redirect players to a registration landing page.

Apply promo code WTOP to qualify for this offer.

Create an account by filling out the required information sections (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Receive a $10 sign-up bonus for any game in the NBA, college basketball and more.

New players can also make a cash deposit using any of the preferred payment methods. Popular options include instant bank transfer, credit card, debit card, Apple Pay and PayPal.

Use Dabble for MLB Entries Today

Below we will detail the full MLB slate for today, including start times. You can use this opportunity to check out all of the games below and start placing your favorite player prop entries.

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners, 4:10 p.m. ET

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Baltimore Orioles, 6:35 p.m. ET

Washington Nationals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:40 p.m. ET

Chicago Cubs vs. Philadelphia Phillies, 6:40 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Angels vs. New York Yankees, 7:05 p.m. ET

Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves, 7:15 p.m. ET

Boston Red Sox vs. Minnesota Twins, 7:40 p.m. ET

Cleveland Guardians vs. St. Louis Cardinals, 7:45 p.m. ET

Texas Rangers vs. Athletics, 9:40 p.m. ET

New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. ET

If you put a lot of emphasis on hitting weather for batter props, check out the Orioles, Pirates, Phillies and Yankees games specifically, all have positive hitting weather.