Dabble Promo Code WTOP Claims $10 Bonus For Friday NBA, MLB, Masters Picks

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services We have a loaded Friday sports slate between the NBA and MLB regular seasons and the Masters Tournament continuing, and one of the best ways to capitalize on the action is with the Dabble promo code WTOP. Complete the registration process here to get $10 in bonuses and secure one of the most favorable daily fantasy offers out there.





All you have to do to get your $10 bonus is complete the sign-up process. Unlike several other offers in the daily fantasy industry, you do not have to make any kind of deposit or entry to get your bonuses. Once you sign up, you will have your funds to use for any sport today.

The NBA regular season is winding down, and we have a large Friday night slate before the postseason is set this weekend. Tonight, matchups like Raptors vs. Knicks, Pistons vs. Hornets, Cavaliers vs. Hawks, Timberwolves vs. Rockets and more stand out. Keep in mind that certain teams will be sitting their star players, as some squads are already comfortably locked into spots.

In MLB, we have two nationally broadcasted games with Angels vs. Reds and Giants vs. Orioles. These go alongside games like Yankees vs. Rays and Rangers vs. Dodgers.

Lastly, you can lock in your picks for the Masters as the second round starts today. Make your picks for players like Rory McIlroy and more.

Dabble Promo Code WTOP For $10 Sign-Up Bonus

Dabble Promo Code WTOP New Dabble User Offer $10 Bonus In-App Features New Feed, Entry Builder, Banter, etc. In-App Bonuses Spin and Win Deposit Match Up to 100%, Copy Cash and Rocket Boosts Offer Confirmed April 10 by WTOP

We mentioned that $10 in bonuses will immediately hit your account after you go through the registration process. However, making a deposit will give you some additional flexibility with your first entry.

If you are looking to make more than eight picks with your initial entry, you should make some kind of deposit. This will allow you to make up to 12 selections and secure up to a 1000x multiplier for your entry.

Dabble NBA Picks For Cavs vs. Hawks

The Cavaliers vs. Hawks game will be nationally broadcasted tonight. This is a preview of a potential first-round matchup. It should be noted that the Cavaliers will be without star Donovan Mitchell tonight, so this puts more of the scoring responsibilities on James Harden’s plate. Let’s take a look at the point scorer projections for this matchup:

Jalen Johnson 22.5 points

James Harden 22.5 points

Nickeil Alexander-Walker 21.5 points

Evan Mobley 19.5 points

CJ McCollum 18.5 points

Onyeka Okongwu 14.5 points

Dyson Daniels 12.5 points

Jonathan Kuminga 12.5 points

Max Strus 10.5 points

You can click to the other events in the NBA and across other sports to find more opportunities. The requirement is that you make at least two picks to make your first entry with Dabble.

Dabble Promo Code WTOP: Sign Up For $10 Bonus Offer

Claim this offer by clicking here and going through the sign-up process. You will have to enter basic identifying information, like your legal name, date of birth, mailing address, etc. Make sure you also input the code WTOP, too.

As noted before, you will have your $10 bonus reward right away upon completing this process. You are free to make your picks and complete your initial entry with Dabble from there.