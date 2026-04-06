Dabble Promo Code WTOP: Claim an Instant $10 NCAAB Bonus for UConn vs. Michigan

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is absolutely nothing better than the thrill of the NCAA National Championship, especially when you have a real chance to pad your bankroll before the game even tips off. If you are a new player looking to get off the sidelines and into the action, you can sign up here with the Dabble promo code WTOP to unlock an incredible welcome offer.

Right now, new users can sign up and score an instant $10 bonus—with absolutely no deposit needed. We’re in this together, and I want to help you build a winning strategy. You can use this instant bonus on today’s highly anticipated matchup between the UConn Huskies and the Michigan Wolverines, or save it for NBA, MLB and PGA action this week.

Dabble Promo Code WTOP for College Basketball

Before we start handicapping tonight’s slate and building our entries, let’s look at the morning line on this exclusive welcome offer. Getting started is the perfect way to amplify the excitement of tonight’s games without putting a dent in your own wallet.

Dabble Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Instant $10 Bonus (No Deposit Needed) Terms and Conditions New players only, 18+, must be a resident of a legal state. 21+ in AZ, MA, and VA. 19+ in AL and NE. Date Last Verified April 6, 2026

Let’s break down exactly how this works. This promotion is exclusively for new customers who meet their local legal age requirements and are physically present in a participating state.

Instead of sweating over a minimum deposit, this updated offer gives you immediate flexibility. By signing up with the Dabble promo code, you get an instant $10 bonus dropped right into your account. No deposit is needed whatsoever. This means you can immediately start keying in on your favorite player projections—like Elliot Cadeau’s assists or Tarris Reed Jr.’s rebounds—and chase that nice pay day with zero upfront financial commitment.

How to Use Your Dabble Promo Code Tonight

Tonight, the UConn Huskies (29-5) will take on the Michigan Wolverines (31-3) for the title. Use your bonus to make picks on a variety of stats.

UConn vs. Michigan Props & Analysis

Here are the player projections we have to work with:

UConn Huskies:

Alex Karaban: O/U 11.5 Points | O/U 4.5 Rebounds | O/U 2.5 3-Pointers Made

O/U 11.5 Points | O/U 4.5 Rebounds | O/U 2.5 3-Pointers Made Tarris Reed Jr.: O/U 13.5 Points | O/U 9.5 Rebounds

O/U 13.5 Points | O/U 9.5 Rebounds Silas Demary Jr.: O/U 8.5 Points | O/U 4.5 Rebounds | O/U 5.5 Assists

O/U 8.5 Points | O/U 4.5 Rebounds | O/U 5.5 Assists Solo Ball: O/U 10.5 Points | O/U 2.5 3-Pointers Made

O/U 10.5 Points | O/U 2.5 3-Pointers Made Braylon Mullins: O/U 11.5 Points | O/U 2.5 3-Pointers Made

Michigan Wolverines:

Yaxel Lendeborg: O/U 14.5 Points | O/U 6.5 Rebounds | O/U 1.5 3-Pointers Made

O/U 14.5 Points | O/U 6.5 Rebounds | O/U 1.5 3-Pointers Made Elliot Cadeau: O/U 11.5 Points | O/U 7.5 Assists | O/U 1.5 3-Pointers Made

O/U 11.5 Points | O/U 7.5 Assists | O/U 1.5 3-Pointers Made Aday Mara: O/U 13.5 Points | O/U 7.5 Rebounds

O/U 13.5 Points | O/U 7.5 Rebounds Morez Johnson Jr.: O/U 11.5 Points | O/U 7.5 Rebounds

O/U 11.5 Points | O/U 7.5 Rebounds Nimari Burnett: O/U 7.5 Points | O/U 1.5 3-Pointers Made

When I’m diving into the statistics and handicapping these lines, a few standout props scream “value” to me. Let’s start with the Michigan Wolverines. Point guard Elliot Cadeau is an elite distributor averaging 8.6 assists per game in the NCAA Tournament. My other key play for Michigan is forward Yaxel Lendeborg. He is completely crushing his 14.5 points prop right now, entering this contest averaging a staggering 19.0 points on 60.4% shooting in the postseason.

On the UConn Huskies side, I am locking in center Tarris Reed Jr. to absolutely smash his totals. Reed Jr. is dominating the paint with season averages of 20.8 points and 13.0 rebounds over the last five games. Selecting the over on both his 13.5 points and 9.5 rebounds lines is a no-brainer given his nightly production.

How Sign Up with the Dabble Promo Code

Ready to get in on the action and lock in your predictions? Activating your Dabble offer is an incredibly straightforward process. Click here to begin registration.

First, ensure you enter Dabble promo code WTOP when getting started. You will need to create a completely new account by providing standard personal information to verify your identity. Remember, you must be a first-time user and meet all local age and region requirements to qualify.

Once your account is verified, your instant $10 bonus will be credited to your account immediately—absolutely no deposit is required to activate this reward! You can take that bonus right to the lobby and use it to back any of the standout props from the Huskies and Wolverines matchup we just broke down. It’s an incredible way to learn the ropes, enjoy the game, and potentially walk away with a great payout.