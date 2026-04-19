Dabble Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 NBA Bonus for NBA Playoffs + MLB Picks Sunday

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Redeem the Dabble promo code WTOP in time for the NBA playoff games Sunday, with four total games to dive into. All new users who claim this welcome offer are able to redeem a guaranteed bonus to use on the NBA playoffs, along with the NHL playoffs and MLB regular season games today.







Create a new account to automatically receive a $10 sign-up bonus. No deposit or initial entry is required, all you need to do is simply sign up using our promo code to claim this offer. The best part about this offer is that you will receive the bonus before ever placing an entry, allowing you to use this bonus for your first NBA entry tonight.

Once you are signed up, use Dabble to place player prop entries for these any of these games tonight. If there is an NBA counting stat, it is probably a market you can select to fill out your entries, ranging from player points, assists, rebounds and much more. Of the four games today, two of the most fun matchups are the Suns vs. Thunder and Blazers vs. Spurs.

So, make sure to activate the Dabble promo code WTOP to secure a $10 sign-up bonus, and start placing your entries from there.

Dabble Promo Code WTOP for $10 NBA Playoffs Bonus

Dabble Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer $10 Daily Fantasy Bonus – No Deposit Required In-App Bonuses Spin and Win Deposit Match Up to 100%, Copy Cash and Rocket Boosts Features New Feed, Entry Builder, Banter, etc. Bonus Last Verified On April 19th, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This welcome offer is about as easy as it gets to lock in bonuses, as all you ned to do is create a new account. This will automatically trigger the $10 bonus, which you can then use on entries for the NBA, MLB or any other sport.

As mentioned earlier, you can use Dabble to place your favorite NBA player prop entries for the games today. The more picks you put into an entry the higher the payout, but the higher the risk as well.

How to Redeem the Dabble Promo Code WTOP

Creating a new account on Dabble is a quick and hassle-free process. Here is a step-by-step breakdown for new players:

Head to the app using the links anywhere on this page start signing up. This will redirect players to a registration landing page.

Apply promo code WTOP to qualify for this offer.

Create an account by filling out the required information sections (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Receive a $10 sign-up bonus for any game in the NBA, MLB and more.

New players can also make a cash deposit using any of the preferred payment methods. Popular options include instant bank transfer, credit card, debit card, Apple Pay and PayPal.

NBA Playoff Schedule Today

There are four games today, with the slate getting started at 1 p.m. ET and games on the rest of the day. Here is the full schedule: